Global Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in South Africa Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Yoghurt, especially flavoured yoghurt, continues to show strong growth in 2020, accounting for the largest segments in both value and volume. This is due to the fact that, even though yoghurt has more expensive unit prices than sour milk products, players have decreased their unit prices in order to maintain ongoing sales in an economically challenged environment during COVID-19. Large leading players, such as Danone Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd and, to a smaller degree, Clover SA (Pty) Ltd and Lac…

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
The perfect balance of lower prices and strong developments keep yoghurt sales healthy
Health and wellness trends alongside lowered prices help boost sales in sour milk products
Danone Southern Africa maintains top place, as category bosses lead the health and wellness trends seen
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Price wars set to continue and expand across developments in sub-segments, keeping costs to consumers down
Players must stay agile and forward-thinking to stay ahead of the trends
Lower price trend will ultimately lead to stronger value and volume growth
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 Sales of Flavoured Yoghurt by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

…continued

 

