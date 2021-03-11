Global Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in South Africa Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Yoghurt, especially flavoured yoghurt, continues to show strong growth in 2020, accounting for the largest segments in both value and volume. This is due to the fact that, even though yoghurt has more expensive unit prices than sour milk products, players have decreased their unit prices in order to maintain ongoing sales in an economically challenged environment during COVID-19. Large leading players, such as Danone Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd and, to a smaller degree, Clover SA (Pty) Ltd and Lac…

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

The perfect balance of lower prices and strong developments keep yoghurt sales healthy

Health and wellness trends alongside lowered prices help boost sales in sour milk products

Danone Southern Africa maintains top place, as category bosses lead the health and wellness trends seen

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Price wars set to continue and expand across developments in sub-segments, keeping costs to consumers down

Players must stay agile and forward-thinking to stay ahead of the trends

Lower price trend will ultimately lead to stronger value and volume growth

