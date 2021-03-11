Global Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

The retail giants Migros Genossenschaftsbund and Coop are expected to continue dominating the yoghurt and sour milk drinks landscape in Switzerland in 2020, with third position to be held by domestic company Emmi. All three companies will leverage new product developments to generate interest in their products. For example, in 2019 Migros launched the You Breakfast drink, a high-protein, high-fibre drinking yoghurt. It is also set to expand its “free from” yoghurt following the release of Migros…

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Switzerland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

New product developments will help maintain interest in yoghurt and sour milk in 2020

Health and wellness trends will continue to influence yoghurt and sour milk drinks in 2020

Migros will remain the leading player in 2020, with a wide product range and focus on “Swissness”

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Private label brands will retain strong retail volume share into the forecast period, due to lower prices and wide range of products

More sophisticated offer is set to boost current retail value sales in the forecast period

Organic yoghurt will continue to grow its retail volume sales into the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Flavoured Yoghurt by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

