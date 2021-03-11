Global Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Retail volume sales of yoghurt and sour milk products experienced a marginal improvement in growth terms in Q2 2020, as lockdown measures resulted in a higher number of consumers purchasing these products due to their versatility in terms of snacking, treats, and cooking. Although there has been some demand within dairy in general for full fat and less processed options amongst health-conscious consumers, resulting in ongoing declines for flavoured yoghurt, drinking yoghurt, which has a more pro…

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4689905-yoghurt-and-sour-milk-products-in-france

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-molecular-spectroscopy-market-size-status-and-forecast-2020-2026-2021-02-25

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-orbital-implants-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Marginal improvement for yoghurt during lockdown due to versatility in terms of snacking and cooking, while sour milk products benefits from immune-boosting properties

Danone retains overall leadership but experiences growing competition from smaller brands with premium health-positioned options

Forecourt retailers loses further ground due to limited on-the-go snacking occasions while convenience stores and e-commerce are strongest performers during lockdown

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Overall declining demand for yoghurt over the forecast period but drinking yoghurt will experience positive sales due to likely return of on-the-go consumption

Plant-based segment offers further potential for growth and expansion in line with health and lifestyle trends

Niche of sour milk products set to remain as strongest performer over the forecast period

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 Sales of Flavoured Yoghurt by Flavour: Rankings 2015-2020

Table 6 NBO Company Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 7 LBN Brand Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 8 Distribution of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105