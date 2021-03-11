Global Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Yoghurt and sour milk products will show positive current retail value and retail volume growth in 2020 due to the healthy lifestyle trend in Estonia. Yoghurt will see the strongest current retail value growth, due to its popularity with both adults and children, along with the range of novel new product developments in the product area. The trend towards eating low-calorie and low-fat foods has largely passed in Estonia. In regard to yoghurt and other dairy categories, consumers are expected to…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6034852-beauty-and-personal-care-in-myanmar

Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Estonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-synthetic-pyrethroids-sale-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-25

Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-cedar-pollen-allergy-drug-professional-survey-market-outlook-industry-analysis-and-prospect-2021-2026-2021-03-01

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

High fat dairy trend will boost sales in yoghurt in 2020

Flavoured yoghurt will see the highest current retail value growth in 2020, as Skyr is the limit for innovation

Tere, Valio and Farmi will maintain the status quo in yoghurt and sour milk products in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Traditional sour milk favourites will benefit from increasing health-consciousness into the forecast period

International names will remain rare in yoghurt into the forecast period, with local variants viewed as healthier

Healthy and indulgent yoghurt will be the way forward

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020

Table 4 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020

Table 7 Distribution of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

…..Continued.

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105