Glycol Ethers Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Glycol Ethers Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275341

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Glycol Ethers market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275341

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Glycol Ethers Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Glycol Ethers Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Glycol Ethers Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Glycol Ethers Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Glycol Ethers Market demand?

Key Market Trends:

Paints & Coatings Market Segment to Dominate the Market

– Glycol ether helps in the formation of a proper film during coating cure and acts as an active solvent in resins. It helps in optimizing the evaporation rate of the solvent in a coating. It is also helpful in improving the flow out characteristics of a paint and in eliminating brush marks during painting.

– Paints & coatings industry stands to be the largest consumer of glycol ethers. Paints & coatings is extensively used in industries, such as construction, automotive, and packaging.

– Residential & commercial construction has been increasing significantly across the globe, which is further driving the demand for glycol ethers for application in architectural paints & coatings production.

– Asia-Pacific has been witnessing huge residential and commercial construction projects due to growing housing needs, and noticeable growth opportunities prevailing in the region.

– In Middle East, the government efforts to develop non-oil industries is leading to investments into industries, such as tourism, hospitality, healthcare, which has further driven the demand and investments into commercial infrastructure.

– North America has also witnessed noticeable increase in the residential construction and renovation projects in the country since 2018, and steady economic recovery in Europe has triggered the construction activities in the region.

– Besides in global automotive industry, though production declined in 2018 by 1.1%, factors such as increasing investments into the sector to increase production, continuous efforts of the automakers to develop and launch new cars, and efforts towards development & promotion of electric vehicles of the industry are likely to drive the growth of automotive industry.

– Hence, all such trends are likely to increase demand and production in paints & coatings market, which is further anticipated to drive the demand for raw materials, like glycol ethers.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The demand for products, such as paints, coatings, and adhesives have been increasing from the end-user industries, such as automotive, construction, electronics, and packaging.

– Countries, such as India, China, Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia have numerous construction projects and investments planned, which is expected to increase the demand for architectural paints, coatings, and adhesives.

– Countries, such as India, Thailand, Vietnam, Pakistan, and Malaysia have recorded noticeable growth in automotive production. China, the world’s largest automotive producer, has plans to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) to 2 million a year by 2020, and 7 million a year by 2025.

– Besides, in cosmetic & personal care industry, the demand is increasing at a noticeable rate in the region, with the influence of western culture, increased cosmetic demand from youth population. With this, the market players in this market are increasing investments and production, which is further driving the demand for raw materials, including glycol ethers.

– Pharmaceutical industry in India, South Korea, and ASEAN countries, is further witnessing huge investments from foreign country in order to exploit the market opportunities, which is projected to increase the demand for glycol ethers in the region during the forecast period.

– Hence, all such favorable market trends are likely to drive the growth of glycol ethers market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275341

Target Audience of Glycol Ethers Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Key Reasons to Glycol Ethers Market Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Glycol Ethers market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the Glycol Ethers market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Glycol Ethers market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of Glycol Ethers market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the Glycol Ethers market studied.

Detailed TOC of Glycol Ethers Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing use in Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

4.1.2 Accelerating use in Paints & Coatings Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 REACH & EPA Regulations Regarding Glycol Ether Use

4.2.2 Emergence of New Products like Cellulosic Ethanol to use as a solvent for cleaning agents

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 E-series

5.1.1.1 Methyl Glycol Ether

5.1.1.2 Ethyl Glycol Ether

5.1.1.3 Butyl Glycol Ether

5.1.2 P-series

5.1.2.1 Propylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (PM)

5.1.2.2 Dipropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (DPM)

5.1.2.3 Tripropylene Glycol Monomethyl Ether (TPM)

5.1.2.4 Other Propylene Glycol Ethers

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Solvent

5.2.2 Anti-Icing Agent

5.2.3 Hydraulic and Brake Fluid

5.2.4 Chemical Intermediate

5.3 End-user Industry

5.3.1 Paints and Coatings

5.3.2 Printing

5.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

5.3.4 Cosmetics and Personal Care

5.3.5 Adhesives

5.3.6 Others

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 BASF SE

6.4.2 Eastmen Chemical Company

6.4.3 FBC Chemical Corp.

6.4.4 Ineos Group Limited

6.4.5 KH Neochem Co., Ltd.

6.4.6 LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

6.4.7 Nippon Nyukazai Co., Ltd.

6.4.8 Oxiteno

6.4.9 Recochem, Inc. (H.I.G. Capital)

6.4.10 Royal Dutch Shell plc

6.4.11 Sasol Limited

6.4.12 DowDuPont

6.4.13 India Glycols Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Awareness Leading to Excess Demand for P-series glycol for Low Emission Oxygenated Diesel Fuel

For Detailed TOC Click Here

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Global EMAC Market Analysis 2021: Industry Size, CAGR with Geographical Segmentation, Business Challenges, and Growing Demand Status Forecast to 2025

Wireless Presenters Market Research Report 2021: Top Company Profiles, Emerging Technologies, Industry Segmentation, Growth Size and Price Analysis Forecast to 2025

IT Consulting Service Market 2021 with Global Analysis of Industry Segmentations, Growth Size, Trends and Competitive Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and New Technologies Forecast to 2025

Micro Tactical Ground Robot Market Growth Analysis by Size 2021: Report Outline Major Key Players, Development Plans, Global Share, Business Opportunities and Drivers Forecast to 2026

Flow Cells Market Trends Insights and Forecast Research 2021-2027 | Competition Strategies, Business Opportunities and Share Demand, Global Size and Future Investment Analysis with Covid-19 Impact

Vacuum Measuring Instruments Market Growth Size 2021, Covid-19 Impact on Global Opportunities, Business Prospects by Future Scope with Top Key Players, and Trends, Industry Supply, Demand Status till 2027

SBR Rubber Compound Market Share 2021: Growth Opportunities with Covid-19 Impact Analysis, Business Structure with Top Key Players Size, Development Plans and Challenges Forecast to 2026

Electroporation Systems Market Size Report 2021: Product Specification and Consumption Analysis by Growth Demand, Competition Strategy, Revenue and Gross Margin Forecast to 2025

Railway Air Conditioning System Market Share and Growth Demand Status 2021, Latest Trends of Industry with Covid-19 Impact, Breakdown by Top Company with Growth Size, Future Plans Forecast to 2026

Metal Heat Treatment Market 2021 – Analysis by Market Dynamics and Trends, Forthcoming Developments, Leading Players Update, Share, Emerging Growth, Global Size Forecast to 2024 Report by Industry Research.co

Clutch Actuator Module (CAM) Market Size, Global Sales Volume 2021: Growth Analysis by Economic Factors, Business Strategies, Revenue Share by Manufacturers, Production and Supply Forecast to 2026

Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market Size Trends and Vendor Analysis 2021: includes Drivers and Challenges, Value Chain Analysis by Global Share, Scope and Growth Technology Forecast to 2024 – Industry Research.co