Hip Replacement Market | 2021 Global Industry Size, Future Growth, Outlook, Segments, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2026 Forecast Research Report

According to the report, the hip replacement market size is prognosticated to be worth USD 10.51 billion by the end of 2026 from USD 7.13 billion in 2018. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% within the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. As per current hip implants market trends, the market is dominated by hospitals and ambulatory centers segment, with respect to end-user. This is attributable to the rise in the number of hip arthroplasty implants in hospitals and the rapid adoption of robots for replacement surgeries.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/hip-replacement-implants-market-100247

The report covers:

 

  • Global Hip Replacement Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.
  • Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.
  • Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.
  • Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.
  • Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction
    • Research Scope
    • Market Segmentation
    • Research Methodology
    • Definitions and Assumptions
  • Executive Summary
  • Market Dynamics
    • Market Drivers
    • Market Restraints
    • Market Opportunities
  • Key Insights
    • Number of Hip Replacement Procedures – For Key Countries
    • Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries/Regions
    • Reimbursement Scenario – For Key Countries/Regions
    • New Product Launches
    • Technological Advancements in Hip Replacement Market
    • Key Industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships
  • Global Hip Replacement Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
    • Key Findings / Summary
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Procedure
      • Total Hip Replacement
      • Partial Hip Replacement
      • Revision & Hip Resurfacing
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
      • Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers
      • Orthopedic Clinics
      • Others
    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
      • North America
      • Europe
      • Asia Pacific
      • Latin America
      • Middle East & Africa

