All news

https://www.expresskeeper.com/2021/03/11/yoghurt-and-sour-milk-products-in-slovenia-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026/

gutsy-wiseComments Off on https://www.expresskeeper.com/2021/03/11/yoghurt-and-sour-milk-products-in-slovenia-market-size-share-value-and-competitive-landscape-2020-2026/

Neither retail supply nor demand in other dairy will be significantly affected by COVID-19 during 2020. Indeed, growth in current value retail sales of cream will accelerate during 2020, as consumers in Bosnia and Herzegovina use it more in home cooking, which is becoming more cosmopolitan. While value sales of cream in foodservice did see a significant decline, as many restaurants were closed for two months due to the pandemic and both domestic and international tourism slumped, they are set to…

Euromonitor International’s Other Dairy in Bosnia and Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the la

\Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4689667-other-dairy-in-bosnia-and-herzegovina

overage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Education market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors an

Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/inorganic-metal-finishing-market-analysis-2021-2027-growth-trends-technologies-top-manufacturers-and-more-2021-02-15

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Analgesics market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experienc

\Also read:  http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-truck-as-a-service-market-size-study-by-type-digital-freight-brokerage-telematics-services-business-analytics-and-digitalization-of-retail-and-platooning-by-application-large-enterprises-and-small-and-medium-sized-enterprises-smes-and-regional-forecasts-2020-2027-2021-02-26

Table of content

Car Rental (Destination) in the United Arab Emirates
Euromonitor International
October 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Almost total halting of inbound business travel leads to sharp fall in demand for car rental in 2020
United Arab Emirates offers good prospects for car rental once demand returns
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Slow return to growth for car rental
Car rental online set to drive growth over the forecast period
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Car Rental Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Structure of Car Rental Market 2015-2020
Table 4 Car Rental NBO Company Shares: % Value 2016-2020
Table 5 Car Rental Brands by Key Performance Indicators 2020
Table 6 Forecast Car Rental Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 7 Forecast Car Rental Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on travel
COVID-19 country impact
Company response to COVID-19: Airlines and hotels
Impact of COVID-19 on online bookings and travel intermediaries
What next for travel?
CHART 1 Inbound Receipts: 2020-2025
CHART 2 Average Spend per Trip for Inbound Arrivals: 2020-2025
MARKET DATA
Table 8 Annual Leave: Volume 2015-2020
Table 9 Travellers by Age: Number of People 2015-2020
Table 10 Seasonality: Number of People 2015-2020
Table 11 Leisure Outbound Demographics: Number of Trips 2015-2020
Table 12 Other Transport Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 13 Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2015-2020
Table 14 Forecast Other Transport Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 15 Forecast Other Transport Online Sales: Value 2020-2025
Table 16 Activities and Experiences: Value 2015-2020
Table 17 Forecast Activities and Experiences: Value 2020-2025
GLOBAL MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT
GLOBAL INDUSTRY ENVIRONMENT
DISCLAIMER
SOURCES
Summary 1 Research Sources

……. continued

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

 

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

 

https://expresskeeper.com/
gutsy-wise

Related Articles
All news News

Smart Office Market 2021 Industry Size, Trends, Growth Channels, Segmentation and Forecasts to 2027

contact

Smart Office Market Research Report is a Proficient and In-Depth Study on the Existing State of Smart Office Industry. This Report Focuses on the Major Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats for Key Players. It also Provides Granular Analysis of Market Share, Segmentation, Revenue Forecasts and Regional Analysis till 2027. Further, Smart Office Market Report also […]
All news

Apps for Air Quality Alerts Market 2021 Competition Landscape by Key Players, Revenue, Concentration Ratio, Expansion Plans, Breakdown Data by Types & Application

anita

” The study provides precise statistics on the costs, sales, market share, and performance of service providers. In addition, the Global Apps for Air Quality Alerts study focuses mainly on current technologies, potential opportunities, growth, as well as latent traps. The Apps for Air Quality Alerts business study includes a complete overview of the present […]
All news News

Peripheral IV Catheters Market to 2027 – Tangent Medical Technologies, Smith Medical, B. Braun Melsungen and Others

Read Market Research

The information and data cited in this Global Peripheral IV Catheters Market report is collected from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, mergers, and annual reports of the companies. This collected information is checked and verified by market experts before presenting it to the end user. The competitive analysis is also performed in this report which […]