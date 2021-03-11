All news

Immunology Market Global Size, Segments, Share and Growth Factor Analysis Research Report 2026

The Global Immunology Market is likely to expand in the coming years driven by the high prevalence of immunological disorders, resulting from environmental factors. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Immunology Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 77,365.4 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 143,833.2 Mn by 2026 and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.1%.

Major Segmentation:

By Drug Class: Monoclonal antibody (mAb), Fusion Proteins, Immunosuppressants, Polyclonal antibody (pAb), and Others

By Disease Indication: Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Plaque Psoriasis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Prophylaxis of Organ Rejection, and Others

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Others

By Geography: North America (U.S., and Canada), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South East Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

