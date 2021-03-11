Intraocular Lens Market Report Examines Growth Overview And Predictions On Size, Share And Trend 2019-2029

In 2029, the Intraocular Lens market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Intraocular Lens market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Intraocular Lens market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

In the Intraocular Lens market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Intraocular Lens market report on the basis of market players

The report examines each Intraocular Lens market player according to its market share, production footprint, and growth rate. SWOT analysis of the players (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats) has been covered in this report. Further, the Intraocular Lens market study depicts the recent launches, agreements, R&D projects, and business strategies of the market players including

Overview

Cataract is an eye disease characterized by cloudiness / opaqueness of the natural lens of the eye, which leads to diminished vision, and if not treated leads to permanent loss of vision. Intraocular lens is a type of lens implanted in the eye, for the treatment of cataract. Cataract is considered as one of the most common eye disease, and World Health Organization estimates that cataract is responsible for an estimated 50% of causes of blindness, in the world. Cataracts are of different types depending upon the cause, such as secondary cataracts, traumatic cataract, congenital cataract, and radiation cataract. Various types of intraocular lenses are available for treatment of cataract such as monofocal IOL, multifocal IOL, toric, accommodative IOL, and other IOL’s such as light filtering IOL’s, Phakic, aspheric IOL’s among others.

The market overview section of the report comprises qualitative analysis of the overall intraocular lens market considering the factors determining the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities, along with Porter’s five force analysis and market attractiveness analysis. In addition, such as market opportunity analysis for the product type, and end users, and key industry developments has also been provided. Key industry developments include the major events occurred in past decade and are expected to occur during the forecast period which are likely to affect the market dynamics.

Global Intraocular Lens Market: Segmentation

The global intraocular lens market has been segmented on the basis of product type, and end users. On the basis of product type, the global intraocular lens market is categorized as monofocal IOL, multifocal IOL, toric IOL, accommodative IOL, and other IOL’s. Furthermore, on the basis of end users, the global intraocular lens market has been classified as hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, ambulatory surgery centers, and eye research institutes. The market for these product types, and end users has been extensively analyzed on the basis of factors such as usage pattern, sales revenue, geographic presence and technological developments. The market size and forecast in terms of revenue (USD million) for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2014 to 2024, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) for each segment for the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Global Intraocular Lens Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the intraocular lens market has been classified into five segments namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each region has been provided for the period 2014 to 2024, in terms of product types, and end users, along with the CAGR (%) for the forecast period 2017 to 2024.

Competitive Landscape

The report also provides a section on the competitive landscape, wherein the market share analysis of leading players in the global intraocular lens market, in terms of percentage share in 2016 (estimated) has been discussed. A list of recommendations has also been included for new entrants as well as existing market players to help them establish a strong presence in the market and increase their market share. The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the global intraocular lens market. The major market players are evaluated on various parameters such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies and recent developments.

Market Taxonomy

Global Intraocular Lens Market, by Product Type Monofocal IOL Multifocal IOL Toric IOL Accommodative IOL Others



Global Intraocular Lens Market, by End Users Hospitals Ophthalmology Clinics Ambulatory Surgery Centers Eye Research Institutes



Global Intraocular Lens Market, by Geography North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Research Methodology of Intraocular Lens Market Report

The global Intraocular Lens market study covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to calculate and authenticate the market size of the Intraocular Lens market, and predict the scenario of various sub-markets in the overall market. Primary and secondary research has been thoroughly performed to analyze the prominent players and their market share in the Intraocular Lens market. Further, all the numbers, segmentation, and shares have been gathered using authentic primary and secondary sources.