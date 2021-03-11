Mammography Systems Market Advanced technologies & growth opportunities in global Industry by 2019-2029

The ‘Mammography Systems market’ study offers an in-depth analysis of the current market trends influencing this business vertical. The study also includes market valuation, market size, revenue forecasts, geographical spectrum and SWOT Analysis of the industry. In addition, the report depicts key challenges and growth opportunities faced by the industry bigwigs, in consort with their product offerings and business strategies.

overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global mammography systems market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2015 and 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year. Market size estimations involve in-depth study of various segments of the global mammography systems market.

Mammography Systems Market: Segmentation

The global mammography systems market is segmented based on technology, end-users, and geography. In terms of technology, the global mammography systems market is classified into analog mammography systems and digital mammography systems. The digital mammography systems segment is further categorized into 2-D mammography systems and 3-D mammography systems. In terms of end-users, the global mammography systems market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, educational & research institutes, and diagnostic centers.

Mammography Systems Market: Geographical and Competitive Dynamics

Based on geography, the global mammography systems market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Additionally, regions have been further segmented by major countries.

The report also profiles major players in the mammography systems market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Key companies profiled in the report include Hologic, Inc., Allengers Medical Systems Limited, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation, Konica Minolta, Inc., PLANMED OY, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and GE Healthcare.

The Global Mammography Systems Market is segmented as Follows:

Global Mammography Systems Market Revenue, by Technology

Analog Mammography

Digital Mammography 2-D Mammography 3-D Mammography



Global Mammography Systems Market Revenue, by End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Educational & Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Global Mammography Systems Market Revenue, by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain UK Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



