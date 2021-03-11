Marine Radar Market financial guide for 20xx by leading players FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD.,Lockheed Martin Corporation,Northrop Grumman Corporation,Raytheon Company,Saab AB,Japan Radio Co. Ltd.

This FMI study offers a ten-year analysis and forecast of the global Marine Radars market between 2016 and 2026. The study considers 2015 as the base year with market values estimated for the year 2016 and a forecast developed for the duration of 2017 to 2026. Compound Average Growth Rate (CAGR) is represented from 2016 to 2026. The study covers various perspectives of the market, including market dynamics, value chain, pricing analysis, competition analysis, regional and segmental growth comparison and macro-economic and industry growth analysis, along with segment level projections in a comprehensive manner. As per the findings of the study and perspectives of industry participants, the global Marine Radars market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% between 2016 and 2026 in terms of value. Large fleet of merchant vessels sailing through international waters are mandated to install advance technology integrated radar systems, in turn leading to sustained growth opportunities for the segment.

The Future Market Insights report on Marine Radars carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters such as product type, power source, end user and the type of refrigerant used. The primary objective of the report is to offer key insights on market updates, competition positioning, current trends, market potential, growth rates and other relevant information and statistics in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders of the market.

The report is structured to facilitate the reader to develop a thorough understanding about the market. It begins with market definitions, followed by the market background, market dynamics and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Each section covers a qualitative and quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of facts, historical developments and key opinions collected from industry participants through dedicated interviews and trends in the market.

Marine Radars – Market Segmentation

Product Type Application Region X Band Radar

S Band Radar Merchant Marine

Fishing Vessel

Recreational

Military Naval North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Middle East and Africa

Japan

The report begins with a market introduction, defining the market taxonomy and product definitions regarding the global heat pump market assessment. In the next section, the report describes the market development background, covering macro-economic factors, industry factors, product life stage and associated stages, forecast factors, regional weighted average pricing analysis, value chain overview covering approximate margins, an indicative list of stakeholders involved in each stage and an assessment of the installed base and replacement rate of Marine Radars for the base year considered for the study.

The next section of the report discusses market dynamics such as drivers (supply and demand side), restraints and trends impacting the market growth at a global level. Market opportunities or potential for manufacturers have been presented in the subsequent section of the same chapter. This section also includes the impact assessment of market dynamics on the global Marine Radars market at a qualitative level based on analysis facts and insights.

Subsequent sections of the report provide value (US$ Mn) projections for the Marine Radars market on the basis of the aforementioned segments at a global level. The global market values represented in these section have been agglomerated by collecting data and information at a regional level. The market information, along with key facts and insights, covers unique analysis frameworks such as absolute $ opportunity analysis, year-on-year growth trend comparison, market share and attractiveness analysis for each of the sub-types covered in each segment.

The next section of the report presents a summarised view of the global Marine Radars market based on seven prominent regions considered in the study. The section includes the regional market position, growth potential, trends and market attractiveness analysis for each of these regions.

The market analysis sections cover regional trends, weighted average pricing analysis and market projections for each segment, including Y-o-Y growth trends, market share analysis, market attractiveness and incremental $ opportunity assessment. These sections analyse the degree to which the global drivers are influencing this market in each region.

All the above sections evaluate the present market scenario and growth prospects in the global Marine Radars market, while the forecast presented in the sections assesses the market size in terms of volume and value.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global Marine Radars market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on primary research, secondary research and our own analysis. However, forecasting the market in terms of various heat pump segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecast exercise.

In addition, it is imperative to note that, in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse the market on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the Marine Radars market and identify the right opportunities available.

As previously highlighted, the Marine Radars market is split into a number of sub-segments. All the heat pump sub-segments, in terms of product type and region, have been analysed on the basis of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand each individual segment’s relative contribution to the market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends witnessed in the Marine Radars market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all the key segments in the Marine Radars market, sub-segments and the regional adoption and revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Marine Radars market.

In order to understand the key market segments in terms of the growth and installation of Marine Radars across concerned regions, Future Market Insights has developed the Marine Radars Market Attractiveness Index, which will help providers identify real market opportunities.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape of the Marine Radars market is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view categorized on the basis of providers present in the value chain, their presence in the Marine Radars market and key differentiating factors and strategies. The primary category of providers covered in the report includes heat pump manufacturers. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of the key providers specific to a market segment in the value chain of the Marine Radars market. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors on the basis of the in-depth assessment of their capabilities and success in the Marine Radars marketplace. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Marine Radars market. Key competitors covered in the report include FURUNO ELECTRIC CO., LTD., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Saab AB, Japan Radio Co. Ltd., BAE Systems, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Alphatron Marine BV, Garmin, Wärtsilä SAM Electronics GmbH and Transas Marine International AB.

