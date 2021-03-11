All news

Medical Devices Market: Is Covid19 testing the healthcare industry?

sambit

The Global global medical device market size is likely to derive growth from recent technological advancements. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Medical Devices Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Orthopedic Devices, Cardiovascular Devices, Diagnostic Imaging, IVD, MIS, Wound Management, Diabetes Care, Ophthalmic Devices, Dental & Nephrology), End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgical Centers and Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2025,” the market was valued at USD 425.5 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 612.7 Billion by 2025, grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Detailed Table of Content:

 

1.Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2.Executive Summary

3.Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4.Key Insights

4.1 Recent industry developments such as mergers & acquisitions

4.2 Overview of healthcare expenditure by key countries

4.3 Technological advancements

4.4 Key industry trends

Continued…

 

 

 

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

 

  • Comprehensive analysis of the Medical Devices Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.
  • Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.
  • Identifies market restraints and boosters.
  • Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

 

sambit

