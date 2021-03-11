Metal Finishing Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Metal Finishing Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Metal Finishing market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Segment to Dominate the Market

– Among applications, automotive industry dominated the demand for metal finishes. Metal finishing is one of the prominent method to provide a protective layer on metal components of the vehicles.

– Metal finishing is used in various vehicle parts, such as engine, other under-the-hood components, power steering systems, brake parts & system, air conditioning components and systems, chassis hardware, climate control components, and fuel systems.

– Though the automotive production witnessed decline in 2018 by 1.1%, factors such as increasing investments into the sector to increase production, continuous efforts of the automakers to develop & launch new cars, and efforts towards development & promotion of electric vehicles of the industry are likely to drive the growth of automotive industry.

– Asia-Pacific is already witnessing numerous investments by the global automakers, like BMW, Hyundai Motors, and Honda to increase production, and cater to the increasing automotive demand of the masses in the region.

– Therefore, as the growth of automotive industry is directly proportionate to the growth of the metal finishing market, such market trends, and investments into the automotive industry is likely to increase the demand for metal finishing market in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. The increasing investment & production in the automotive industry, increasing electrical & electronics production, and increasing demand for heavy equipment with multi-national companies investing into the industrial sector are some of the major factors driving the demand for metal finishing market in the region.

– China stands to be the world’s largest automotive producer. However, in 2018, the country witnessed about 4.16% decline in the production of vehicles. Automotive sales also declined by about 6% to 22.7 million units in 2018. The performance of the automotive industry was affected by the economic shifts and China’s­­ trade war with the United States.

– However, China is majorly focusing on increasing the production and sale of electric vehicles in the country. For this purpose, the country has planned to increase the production of electric vehicles (EVs) to 2 million a year by 2020, and 7 million a year by 2025. The target, if achieved will increase the share of electric vehicles to 20% of total new car production for China by 2025, which is likely to increase the production of automotive industry of the country in the coming years.

– India is witnessing investments in the automotive industry, which is further expected to increase production in the country. For instance, in 2018, Hyundai planned investment of USD 1 billion in India by 2020. SAIC Motor has also announced to invest USD 500 million in India by 2020. The company has appealed the government of India to provide incentive driven policies for electric vehicles, as it plans to invest in developing electric vehicles in the country.

– Besides, China has the world’s largest electronics production base. Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, wires, cables, earphones, and so on, have the highest growth in the electronics segment. With the increase in the disposable income of the middle-class population in the country, and increasing demand for electronic products in the countries, the production of electronics has been increasing.

– Hence, all such favorable trends and investments in the country are expected to drive the demand for metal finishing market during the forecast period.

