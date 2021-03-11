Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Gasoline Additives Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE) is extensively used as a gasoline additive, which is used as anti-knocking agent and an octane booster in the fuel for gasoline engines.

– Lower cost and effectiveness of MTBE makes it widely second largest gasoline additive type in the world.

– The demand for MTBE in countries, such as China, India, South Korea, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia has been increasing due to increased demand for gasoline from automotive industry, which has been leading to increase in gasoline production in the countries to cater to the growing demand.

– However due to the toxic emission concerns, the use of MTBE is banned in various developed countries including, United States, Canada, Japan, and parts of Europe.

– Such stringent regulations, and presence of comparatively less toxic and/or eco-friendly substitutes have been affecting the overall growth of MTBE market, globally.

– Hence, such concerns in the market studied have led to increased investment by the market players into research & development in order to innovate bio-based MTBE.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. MTBE demand in the region is majorly driven by the increasing gasoline demand due to increasing automotive sales leading to growth in demand for fuel.

– Besides, widespread availability of MTBE as a cheap feedstock, coupled with being an attractive substitute to aromatics in gasoline further drives the growth of MTBE market in the region.

– Numerous countries, such as India, China, South Korea, and Indonesia have been witnessing investments into refineries in order to increase their production capacity.

– Some of the new investment planned and under consideration from the second half of 2018, includes – Phase 2 Petrochemical project by S-Oil Corp. at Ulsan, South Korea; Pertamina Balikpapan facility USD 4 billion upgradation project in Indonesia; ongoing planning of Saudi Arabia & India regarding the probable USD 44 billion joint venture West Coast Refinery and Petrochemical Project in Maharashtra, India; and Saudi Aramco investment plan in a refinery-petrochemical project in Zhejiang province, China.

– Hence, with commencement of operations in such refineries, the MTBE market is further expected to witness robust growth in the demand for MTBE in the coming years.

Detailed TOC of Methyl Tertiary Butyl Ether (MTBE) Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Demand for Use as an Anti-knocking Agent and as an Octane Booster in the Fuel for Gasoline Engines

4.1.2 Increasing Use in the Production of Pure Isobutene

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Ethanol Substituting the Use of MTBE

4.2.2 Classification as a Pollutant and the Consequent Ban of its Use in Gasoline Blending in the United States and Canada

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.5.1 Production Process

4.5.2 Technology Licensing and Patent Analysis

4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Gasoline Additive

5.1.2 Isobutene

5.1.3 Solvent

5.1.4 Other Applications (Methyl Methacrylate, Polyisobutylene, Butyl rubber)

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 Italy

5.2.3.4 France

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

6.4.2 DMSH

6.4.3 Eni Company

6.4.4 ENOC Company

6.4.5 Enterprise Product Partners LP

6.4.6 Evonik Industries

6.4.7 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.8 Formosa Plastics Corporation

6.4.9 Gazprom Neft PJSC

6.4.10 Hunan yuxin chemical co. Ltd

6.4.11 Huntsman International LLC

6.4.12 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

6.4.13 Panjin Heyun Industrial Group Co. Ltd

6.4.14 Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX)

6.4.15 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

6.4.16 QAFAC

6.4.17 Reliance Industries Limited

6.4.18 SABIC

6.4.19 SIBUR

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Innovation in Bio-based MTBE for Gasoline

For Detailed TOC Click Here

