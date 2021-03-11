Nanotubes Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Nanotubes Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Nanotubes market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Key Market Trends:

Electronics Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Nanotubes finds extensive application in the electronics industry for the development of faster, more efficient, and more durable electronic devices.

– Among all types of nanotubes, carbon nanotubes leads market demand for electronic application. Besides carbon nanotubes, silicon nanotubes and inorganic nanotubes are also used in electronic industry.

– Carbon nanotubes find application in displays, large area surface conduction color field emission displays, sensors, backlights for displays, traveling wave tubes, transistors, photovoltaics, conductive additives for non-display applications, photonics, radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags, neutron and gamma ray sources, and lighting devices.

– Silicon nanotubes contain hydrogen molecules and behave like a metal fuel, which makes it widely useful for semiconductor application in electronic industry.

– Inorganic nanotubes are also used in electronic industry for application in semiconductor devices, sensors, biosensors, nano-motors, and flat panel displays.

– Hence, with diversified application of nanotubes in such numerous electronic components, the demand for nanotubes is expected to increase with rise in production in electronics industry.

– Asia-Pacific has been witnessing numerous investments into the electronic industry and growth in electronics production, especially in countries, such as China, India, South Korea, and Japan, which is expected to further increase the demand for nanotubes for electronic applications in the region during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018 due to the increasing demand from industries, such as electronics, energy, healthcare, aerospace & defense, and automotive industry.

– Japan stands to be the largest consumer of nanotubes, followed by China and South Korea.

– Japan is one of the largest producer of electronics, aircrafts, and energy equipment. Japan is into manufacturing the F-35A next-generation fighter jet and other military aircrafts and strengthening the foundation of the aerospace manufacturing in the country. The production of commercial aircraft is increasing from last couple of years, owing to the increasing cargo demands.

– China leads in the global production of electronics and automotive. Owing to the growing electronic production, and increasing application of semiconductors, the government has set goal for semiconductor industry of reaching USD 305 billion in output by 2030.

– Besides, South Korea is one of the major exporters of electronics and automotive. Thus, with growing domestic as well as foreign demand for their electronic products and vehicles, the market players have been increasing their industrial output in the country.

– Hence, all such market trends are expected to drive the demand for nanotubes market in the region during the forecast period.

Target Audience of Nanotubes Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Key Reasons to Nanotubes Market Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the Nanotubes market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the Nanotubes market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of Nanotubes market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of Nanotubes market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the Nanotubes market studied.

Detailed TOC of Nanotubes Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Advancement in Nanotubes Technologies

4.1.2 Growing Adoption of Carbon Nanotubes

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Manufacturing and R&D Cost

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Carbon Nanotubes

5.1.1.1 Multi-Walled Carbon Nanotubes

5.1.1.1.1 Spiral

5.1.1.1.2 Concentric

5.1.1.2 Single-Walled Carbon Nanotubes

5.1.1.2.1 Zig-zag

5.1.1.2.2 Armchair

5.1.1.2.3 Chiral

5.1.1.3 Fullerite

5.1.1.4 Torus

5.1.2 Silicon Nanotubes

5.1.3 Inorganic Nanotubes

5.1.4 Membrane Nanotubes

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Structure Type

5.2.1 Non-Polymer Organic Nanomaterials

5.2.2 Polymeric Nanomaterials

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Hydrogen Storage Devices

5.3.2 Sensors

5.3.3 Polymeric Biomaterials

5.3.4 Li-ion Batteries

5.3.5 Luminescent Display Devices

5.3.6 Biosensors

5.3.7 Nanoelectrodes

5.3.8 Water Purification Filters

5.3.9 Semiconductor Devices

5.3.10 Conductive Plastics

5.4 End-user Industry

5.4.1 Healthcare

5.4.2 Electronics

5.4.3 Energy

5.4.4 Automotive

5.4.5 Aerospace & Defense

5.4.6 Textile

5.4.7 Others

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 France

5.5.3.4 Italy

5.5.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Arkema SA

6.4.2 Arry International Group Limited

6.4.3 Carbon Solutions Inc.

6.4.4 Hanwha Chemical Corporation

6.4.5 Cheap Tubes

6.4.6 Hyperion Catalysis International

6.4.7 Nano-C

6.4.8 Nanocyl SA

6.4.9 NanoIntegris Inc

6.4.10 Nanoshel LLC

6.4.11 OCSiAl

6.4.12 Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd

6.4.13 CNano Technology Limited

6.4.14 Showa Denko KK

6.4.15 CHASM Advanced Materials, Inc.

6.4.16 Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co. Ltd

6.4.17 Korea Nanomaterials

6.4.18 Zeon Corporation

6.4.19 Toray Industries, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Potential Uses in Electronic and Storage Devices

