Needle Coke Market Regional Trends & Growth Projections 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The global needle coke market is likely to gain momentum from the ongoing industrial development in energy, construction, transportation, and aviation industry. According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Needle Coke” Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Petroleum Derived, Coal Tar Pitch), by Grade (Intermediate, Premium, Super Premium), by Application (Graphite Electrode, Lithium-Ion Battery, Special Carbon Material), and Geography Forecast till 2027,” needle coke is being utilized the most in battery, aluminum, and steel manufacturing units. This is likely to impact the global market positively. Additionally, it plays a very important role in the steel recycling process.

Key Segmental Overview:

1. By Type

Petroleum Derived

Coal Tar Pitch

2. By Grade

Intermediate

Premium

Super Premium

3. By Application

Graphite Electrode

Lithium-Ion Battery

Special Carbon Material

Others

4. By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Fortune Business Insights has profiled some of the prominent market players operating in the global needle coke market. They are

Graphite India Ltd.

Posco Chemical Company

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited

GrafTech International Ltd.

Bao-steel Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation

Sumitomo Corporation

Seadrift Coke LP

Shaanxi Coal and Chemical Industry Group

Petrocokes Japan Ltd.

Indian Oil Corporation

Phillips 66

JXTG Holdings

Baotailong New Material Co. Ltd.

Sojitz Ject Corporation

C-Chem Co. Ltd

Key Market Driver – Extensive demand from steel industry

Key Market Restraint – Unpredictable and volatile prices of oil and gas

Major Table of Content For Needle Coke Market:

