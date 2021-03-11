All news

Next-Generation Sequencing Market Impressive Growth, Share, Size, Top Key Players Research by 2026

The Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market is forecast to exhibit a remarkable CAGR as the next-generation sequencing platform allows effective sequencing of millions of DNA molecules. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Next-Generation Sequencing: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and market dynamics.

Key segmentation of Next Generation Sequencing Market

Next Generation Sequencing Market Segments by Type

  • Products
  • Instruments & Software
  • Consumables
  • Services

Next Generation Sequencing Market Segments by Application

  • Diagnostics
  • Research

Next Generation Sequencing Market Segments by End User

  • Research Institutes
  • Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers
  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies
  • Contract Research Organization (CROs)

Next Generation Sequencing Market Segments by Geography

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered of Next Generation Sequencing Market:

What will the market growth rate of Next Generation Sequencing Market in 2026?

What are the key factors driving the Global Next Generation Sequencing Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Next Generation Sequencing Market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Next Generation Sequencing Market?

Who are the key vendors in Next Generation Sequencing space?

What are the Next Generation Sequencing Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Next-Generation Sequencing Market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types, application and regions of Next Generation Sequencing Market?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Next Generation Sequencing Market?

