Offshore Mooring Systems Market Size Worldwide Industry Report | Forecast To 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The rising demand for crude oil is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the global offshore mooring systems market, says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled, “Offshore Mooring Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Single Point Mooring, Taut Leg System, Semi-taut Leg System), By Anchorage (Suction Anchors, Vertical Load Anchors, Drag Embedment Anchors), By Depth of Operation (Shallow Water, Deepwater), by Application (Floating Production Storage and Offloading, Floating Liquefied Natural Gas, Semi-Submersible Platforms), And Geography Forecast till 2027”. The report studies in detail various factors promoting and challenging growth of the market.

The global offshore mooring systems market is segmented into deep water and shallow water on the basis of depth of operation. Fortune Business Insights predicts deepwater exploration operations to witness higher demand than the shallow ones, and thus the deep explorations are dominant in the market and anticipated to remain the same in the forthcoming years as well. Based on application, the market is expected to generate more revenue from the planned and deployed FPSO wherein this segment has witnessed larger demand as compared to their other platform counterparts such as SPAR, TLP, FLNG, and others.

Key Industry Developments

In May 2019, DNV GL announced about its newly developed technique which lessens the risk of missing a line failure in offshore floating vessel mooring. This new system involves replacing physical sensors with a machine learning algorithm which accurately detects line failure.

In February 2019, Rystad a Norwegian oil and gas intelligence firm has stated that it expects 33 FPSOs to be sanctioned from 2019 till 2021 following a pick-up in oil and gas activity in the offshore sector. This will also help in more deployment of mooring systems.

In January 2019, TechnipFMC awarded Lankhorst Offshore a contract to provide mooring systems for Energean Power FPSO which would be working in Karish and Tanin Gas Fields.

Key Market Driver – Increasing energy consumption and decline in onshore oil and gas reserves

Key Market Restraint – High initial cost required for systems and unpredictable deep sea conditions

Some of the companies functioning in the global market are

Delmar Systems

BW Offshore Ltd

FMC Technologies Inc

Viking Sea Tech

Mampaey Offshore Industries BV

Group Servicii Petroliere SA

KTL Offshore Pte Ltd

Trelleborg Marine Systems

Timberland Equipment Ltd

Mooring Systems Inc

Baltec Systems Pvt. Ltd

MODEC

Intermoor Inc

SBM Offshore NV

Contract Awards and Other Innovations to Help Companies Gain Competitive Edge

The rate of progress in the global offshore mooring systems market is accelerated by the fruitful efforts of vendors. TechnipFMC, awarded a contract to Lankhorst Offshore in January 2019, for providing mooring systems for Energean Power FPSO. This system is designed for working in Tanin and Karish Gas Fields. Such type of progress clearly indicates the brighter future for the global offshore mooring systems market.

Key Segmental Overview:

1. By Type

Single Point Mooring

Taut Leg System

Semi-taut Leg System

Spread Mooring

Dynamic Positioning Mooring

Others

2. By Anchorage

Suction Anchors

Vertical Load Anchors

Drag Embedment Anchors

Others

3. By Depth Of Operation

Shallow Water

Deepwater

4. By Application

Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO)

Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG)

SPAR Platform

Tension Leg Platform (TLP)

Semi-Submersible Platforms

Others

5. By Geography

North America (The USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Content For Offshore Mooring Systems Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Insights Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 North America Offshore Mooring Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Europe Offshore Mooring Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Asia Pacific Offshore Mooring Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Middle East and Africa Offshore Mooring Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Latin America Offshore Mooring Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

