Offshore Mooring Systems Market Size Worldwide Industry Report | Forecast To 2026 | Fortune Business Insights

The rising demand for crude oil is creating lucrative growth opportunities for the global offshore mooring systems market, says Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled, “Offshore Mooring Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Single Point Mooring, Taut Leg System, Semi-taut Leg System), By Anchorage (Suction Anchors, Vertical Load Anchors, Drag Embedment Anchors), By Depth of Operation (Shallow Water, Deepwater), by Application (Floating Production Storage and Offloading, Floating Liquefied Natural Gas, Semi-Submersible Platforms), And Geography Forecast till 2027”. The report studies in detail various factors promoting and challenging growth of the market.
Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/offshore-mooring-systems-market-100564
The global offshore mooring systems market is segmented into deep water and shallow water on the basis of depth of operation. Fortune Business Insights predicts deepwater exploration operations to witness higher demand than the shallow ones, and thus the deep explorations are dominant in the market and anticipated to remain the same in the forthcoming years as well. Based on application, the market is expected to generate more revenue from the planned and deployed FPSO wherein this segment has witnessed larger demand as compared to their other platform counterparts such as SPAR, TLP, FLNG, and others.
Key Industry Developments
- In May 2019, DNV GL announced about its newly developed technique which lessens the risk of missing a line failure in offshore floating vessel mooring. This new system involves replacing physical sensors with a machine learning algorithm which accurately detects line failure.
- In February 2019, Rystad a Norwegian oil and gas intelligence firm has stated that it expects 33 FPSOs to be sanctioned from 2019 till 2021 following a pick-up in oil and gas activity in the offshore sector. This will also help in more deployment of mooring systems.
- In January 2019, TechnipFMC awarded Lankhorst Offshore a contract to provide mooring systems for Energean Power FPSO which would be working in Karish and Tanin Gas Fields.
Key Market Driver – Increasing energy consumption and decline in onshore oil and gas reserves
Key Market Restraint – High initial cost required for systems and unpredictable deep sea conditions
For more information in the analysis of this report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/offshore-mooring-systems-market-100564
Some of the companies functioning in the global market are
- Delmar Systems
- BW Offshore Ltd
- FMC Technologies Inc
- Viking Sea Tech
- Mampaey Offshore Industries BV
- Group Servicii Petroliere SA
- KTL Offshore Pte Ltd
- Trelleborg Marine Systems
- Timberland Equipment Ltd
- Mooring Systems Inc
- Baltec Systems Pvt. Ltd
- MODEC
- Intermoor Inc
- SBM Offshore NV
Request for customization https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/offshore-mooring-systems-market-100564
Contract Awards and Other Innovations to Help Companies Gain Competitive Edge
The rate of progress in the global offshore mooring systems market is accelerated by the fruitful efforts of vendors. TechnipFMC, awarded a contract to Lankhorst Offshore in January 2019, for providing mooring systems for Energean Power FPSO. This system is designed for working in Tanin and Karish Gas Fields. Such type of progress clearly indicates the brighter future for the global offshore mooring systems market.
Key Segmental Overview:
1. By Type
- Single Point Mooring
- Taut Leg System
- Semi-taut Leg System
- Spread Mooring
- Dynamic Positioning Mooring
- Others
2. By Anchorage
- Suction Anchors
- Vertical Load Anchors
- Drag Embedment Anchors
- Others
3. By Depth Of Operation
- Shallow Water
- Deepwater
4. By Application
- Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO)
- Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG)
- SPAR Platform
- Tension Leg Platform (TLP)
- Semi-Submersible Platforms
- Others
5. By Geography
- North America (The USA and Canada)
- Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
Have any Query? Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/offshore-mooring-systems-market-100564
Major Table of Content For Offshore Mooring Systems Market:
- Introduction
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Key Insights
- Global Offshore Mooring Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- North America Offshore Mooring Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- Europe Offshore Mooring Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- Asia Pacific Offshore Mooring Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- Middle East and Africa Offshore Mooring Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- Latin America Offshore Mooring Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2027
- Competitive Landscape
- Company Profile
- Conclusion
(Have a Look at Reports Trending in “Energy & Power” Industry)
View Related Reports:
Energy Recovery Ventilator market Size, Share, Global Trend, New Technological Advancements And Geographical Forecast Till 2027
Oil Country Tubular Goods Market Research By Major Industry Firms And Top Key Player Forecast Till 2027
Automated Guided Vehicle Market Regional Trends & Growth Projections 2027
Diesel Generator Market Size, Revenue, End Users And Forecast Till 2027
Variable Frequency Drive Market Future Prospects, Growth And Outlook 2027
Advanced Energy Storage system Market Size, Global Trends, Latest Techniques, Key Segments And Geography Forecasts Till 2027
Roller Bearings Market Growth, Future Prospects And Competitive Analysis 2027
Energy Recovery Ventilator market Size, Revenue Growth Opportunities And Geographical Forecast Till 2027
About Us
Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.
Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.
At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.
Contact Us
Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
308, Supreme Headquarters,
Survey No. 36, Baner,
Pune-Bangalore Highway,
Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.
Phone
US :+1 424 253 0390
UK : +44 2071 939123
APAC : +91 744 740 1245
Email: [email protected]https://expresskeeper.com/