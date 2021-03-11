Offshore Wind Cable Market Analysis Key Players, Share Dynamic Demand and Consumption By 2018 to 2028

Global offshore wind cable market is prognosticated to experience notable growth over the timeframe of stipulation, primarily due to remarkable increase in the demand for clean energy to reduce carbon footprint in the environment.

Burgeoning demand for electricity in many of the island nations with not enough natural reserves is trigger the setting up of offshore wind technologies across the globe. This factor is expected to propel the global offshore wind cable market.

In addition to that, increased funding for the development of HVDC networks to transmit electricity over long distances through use of submarine cables or overhead transmission lines is likely to stimulate growth of the global offshore wind cable market.

Technology, conductor material, and region comprise the segments of the global offshore wind cable market.

Global Offshore Wind Cable Market: Notable Developments

Global offshore wind cable market has witness the following development in recent times:

In 2019, JDR Cables has finally inked a deal for the SeaMade offshore wind farm with DEME Offshore. Honoring the agreement, JDR will deliver, manufacture, and design 78.1 kms of aluminum core inter-array cables. JDR will also supply a range of cable accessories, which will comprise connectors and repair joints. Established record of accomplishment of JDR in supporting offshore wind projects secured the contract win. JDR Cable is a part of TELE-FONIKA Kable SA group.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global offshore wind cable market include –

ZTT International

Furukawa Electric

LS Cable & Systems

JDR Cable

Ningbo Wires and Cables

Global Offshore Wind Cable Market: Growth Drivers

Ability to Prevent Oxidative Damage Bolsters Market Demand of Offshore Wind Cable

Global offshore wind cable market has benefitted immensely by the changing focus from traditional systems of power generation to the clean unconventional sources of power.

In the year 2018, corporations across the globe set new records with the purchase of global renewable energy power purchase agreements that exceeded 13 gw. This year the amount has doubled from the previous year’s and it has propelled these corporate houses to the position of a sector competing with global utilities for the most clean energy. Around 121 organizations in 21 countries have entered into PPAs in the year 2018. Most of these companies are headquartered in the United States.

In addition to that, growing research and development activities are in line with the Capacity Utilization Factor (CUF) for several clean energy sources to obtain cost competency, which will trigger growth of offshore wind cable market.

Global Offshore Wind Cable Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a leading region for the global offshore wind cable market. Positive economic outlook together with encouraging regulations and reforms of de-carbonization will propel Asia Pacific toward growth during the period of assessment. In addition to that, mitigation of cost through economies of scale with fund allocation from various international funding agencies will boost the offshore wind cable market in the region. A case in point is Ministry of Economic Affairs of Taiwan made announcement to set up offshore wind with 5.5 GW capacity through 2025.

In the global offshore wind cable market, North America is a leading market and is likely to continue with its regional dominance during the appraisal period. The growing about environmental impacts together with the realization that there is abundance of wind energy potential are driving the market in the U.S.

The global offshore wind cable market is segmented as:

Technology

Inter-array 11 kV to 36 kV 37 kV to 66 kV

Export

Conductor Material

Aluminum

Copper

