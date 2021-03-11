Summary

Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries in Saudi Arabia

Online travel intermediaries saw their revenue drop steeply in 2020 as they, along with the rest of the tourism industry, felt the effects of strict travel restrictions and the low tourist flows. With flights grounded and a nationwide lockdown dampening domestic tourist flows, online travel intermediaries in Saudi Arabia have seen a significant decline in bookings. Equally, travel intermediaries relying solely on religious tourism have faced huge losses due to the cancellation of Hajj for intern…

Euromonitor International's Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries in Saudi Arabia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Mobile Travel Sales to Residents, Online Travel Sales to Residents, Travel Intermediaries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Online Travel Sales and Intermediaries market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems.

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Revenues for online travel intermediaries drop with decrease in demand, particularly for businesses focused on religious tourism

Online bookings expected to continue to take greater share of sales in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Secure payments cause shift to onlin…continued

Online Travel Sales iin Israel

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Tourism topples from its previous success due to impact of COVID-19 in 2020

Domestic tourism suffers from high local prices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Tel Aviv to rely on business travel for recovery while Eilat and the Dead Sea reopen to domestic leisure tourists

