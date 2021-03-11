Oxygen Gas Sensors Market Top Regions Growth, Demand Status 2021: Emerging Status of Top Players, Global Share and Size Forecast to 2024

This “Oxygen Gas Sensors Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

An oxygen sensor is an electronic device that measures the proportion of oxygen (O2) in the gas or liquid being analyzed. The most common application is to measure the exhaust-gas concentration of oxygen for internal combustion engines in automobiles and other vehicles in order to calculate and, if required, dynamically adjust the air-fuel ratio so that catalytic converters can work optimally, and also determine whether the converter is performing properly or not. Divers also use a similar device to measure the partial pressure of oxygen in their breathing gas.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Sector to Occupy a Significant Market Demand

– Ever since its commercial availability, the automotive industry accounted for the major share of the demand for oxygen gas sensors. Oxygen gas sensors are majorly employed in automobile exhausts, to accurately measure the amount of oxygen entering the car cylinders. This instrument is used for managing the released emission of petrol, diesel, and gas engine.

– The general strategy of automobile engineers for meeting standards was to add devices to the car to identify and often reburn or chemically transform unwanted exhaust and emission gases.

– Automobiles consist of one or more oxygen sensors and convert toxic gases and pollutants in exhaust gas from an internal combustion engine into less-toxic pollutants by catalyzing a redox reaction and are hence, supported by various government policies.

– Moreover, the industry is governed by strict policies and regulations employed by, both national and international authorities, making it mandatory to utilize these systems. The industry is dependent on oxygen sensors to meet the emission standards set by governments and concerned authorities.

– For instance, to comply with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s stricter regulation of exhaust emissions, most gasoline-powered vehicles are equipped with catalytic converters.

Asia-Pacific to Mark the Fastest Growth Rate

– The automotive sector is expected to be the major driver for the incorporation of oxygen sensors in the region due to increasing automobile production. The regions automobile is expected to grow at 8% YoY growth according to OICA due to rising disposable incomes in countries like India.

– The region’s industrial manufacturing is also set to increase also due to developing economies and government initiatives like make in China and make in India. The growth of the industrial sector is expected to boost the oxygen sensors market due to its wide applications in the industrial sector.

– Chemical and Petrochemical have many applications of oxygen sensors the region is home to one of the biggest explorations in the world. For, Instance Indian Strategic Petroleum Reserves Ltd. includes four new underground oil reserves in 2019.

– Sinopec Qilu Petrochemical Corporation has chosen Topsoe’s Catox catalyst for cost-efficient control of volatile organic compounds (VOC) at their rubber plant in Zibo, China. The facility has two lines with a total capacity of 240,000 Nm3/h, which makes it the largest current styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR) emissions control project in Asia.

