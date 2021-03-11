All news

Packaging Industry in Argentina

Summary

Packaging Industry in Argentina

Home seclusion trends during the 2020 pandemic, along with reduced purchasing power have favoured sales of larger size formats such as family value packs in a number of categories, with families preparing and consuming all their meals at home for several months. The lower-cost solutions offered by such large pack sizes have proved popular not only in packaged food and drink, but also in home care and beauty and personal care. In bath and shower, and in hair care, products are often shared by who…

 

Euromonitor International’s Packaging in Argentina report offers insight into key trends and developments in the industry. The report also examines trends and prospect for various pack types and closures: metal packaging, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers; flexible packaging.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaging market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Packaging Industry in Argentina

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on packaging

COVID-19 country impact

Brick liquid cartons expand in milk in 2019, dominate liquid milk formula and look set to rise further in food packaging over the forecast period

…continued

