All news

Peritoneal Dialysis Market 2021, Focuses on Top Companies, Global Industry Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast 2025

sambitComments Off on Peritoneal Dialysis Market 2021, Focuses on Top Companies, Global Industry Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth Forecast 2025

The rising prevalence of end stage renal disease and surge in demand for home dialysis treatment are anticipated to drive the global peritoneal dialysis market, finds Fortune Business Insights in a new study. The study is titled “Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2025.” According to the study, the global peritoneal dialysis market will rise at 6.9% CAGR and reach a value of US$ 6,077.2 Mn by 2025 from US$ 3,589.9 Mn.

Detailed Table of Content:

 

  1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

  1. Executive Summary
  2. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities & Trends

  1. Key Insights

4.1. Global Prevalence of CKD (2016)

4.2. Global Prevalence of treated End-stage Renal Disease (2016)

4.3. Estimated Number of Patients on HD vs PD (2017)

4.4. Overview of Major Dialysis Services Providers

4.5. Number of Nephrologists (2016)

4.6. Number of Nephrologists by Continent (2016)

  1. Global Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2014-2025

5.1. Key Findings / Summary

5.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

5.2.1. CAPD

5.2.2. APD

5.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

5.3.1. Cyclers

5.3.2. Fluids

5.3.3. Others Accessories

5.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

5.4.1. Home Health Care

5.4.2. Hospital & Others

5.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography

5.5.1. North America

5.5.2. Europe

5.5.3. Asia Pacific

5.5.4. Latin America

5.5.5. Middle East & Africa

6.North America Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast,2014-2025

6.1. Key Findings / Summary

6.2. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

6.2.1. CAPD

6.2.2. APD

6.3. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

6.3.1. Cyclers

6.3.2. Fluids

6.3.3. Others Accessories

6.4. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

6.4.1. Home Health Care

6.4.2. Hospital & Others

6.5. Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country

6.5.1. U.S.

6.5.2. Canada

 

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient market

https://expresskeeper.com/
sambit

Related Articles
All news News

Botox Market Size, Top Key Players, Applications, Business Statistics, Trends and Forecast 2021-2027

Mark Willams

Fort Collins, Colorado: The Reports Globe added a new major research report covering the Botox Market. The study aims to provide global investors with a groundbreaking decision-making tool that covers the key fundamentals of the Botox market. The research report will give the total global market revenue with historical analysis, metrics including total revenue, total […]
All news

Global Drug Developing Platforms by Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market 2021 Competition Landscape by Key Players, Revenue, Concentration Ratio, Expansion Plans, Breakdown Data by Types & Application

anita

” The study provides precise statistics on the costs, sales, market share, and performance of service providers. In addition, the Global Global Drug Developing Platforms by Artificial Intelligence (AI) study focuses mainly on current technologies, potential opportunities, growth, as well as latent traps. The Global Drug Developing Platforms by Artificial Intelligence (AI) business study includes […]
All news

District Cooling Energy System Market Size and Forecast (2021-2027) | By Top Key Players – Keppel DHCS Pte. Ltd., Logstor A/S, Shinryo Corporation, Vattenfall AB, Fortum Oyj, Statkraft AS

Jess Bolton

Request Download Sample Company Profile New Jersey, United States,- This detailed market research captures the growth potential of District Cooling Energy System Market and can help stakeholders to understand the most important trends and perspectives for the District Cooling Energy System market and to identify growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data […]