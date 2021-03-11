Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment in Japan Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The Japanese pharmaceutical industry bounced back in 2017, supported by rising sales to domestic healthcare service providers as well as soaring prices of new treatments, particularly for cancer and hepatitis C. As of 2017, the population aged over 65 totalled 34.6 million (representing roughly 27% of the country’s population), with the Japanese demographic decreasing by 403,000.
GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3592900-pharmaceuticals-and-medical-equipment-in-japan
Euromonitor International’s Industrial reports provide a 360 degree view of an industry. The Industrial market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-food-waste-processor-market-2021-industry-analysis-size-share-key-players-applications-strategies-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-02
Product coverage: Medical and Surgical Equipment, Pharmaceuticals.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Why buy this report?
ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-wire-and-cable-industry-analysis-size-market-share-growth-trend-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-05
* Get a detailed picture of the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/healthcare-middleware-market-2021-global-trends-market-share-industry-size-growth-opportunities-and-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-09
Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/landing-page-software-market-global-industry-analysis-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-2021—2027-2021-02-10
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
Headlines
Prospects
Rising Number of Patients in Health Facilities To Ensure Strong Domestic Demand
Long-term Growth Potential Set To Be Challenged by Japan’s New Drug Pricing Policy
Exports Expected To Plateau
Competitive Landscape
Industry’s Cross-border Investment To Accelerate in the Near Term
Industry Overview
Chart 1 Turnover 2002-2022
Chart 2 Value Added 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 3 Profit and Profit Margin 2012-2017
Chart 4 Turnover by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 5 Pharmaceuticals Turnover 2002-2022
Chart 6 Medical and Surgical Equipment Turnover 2002-2022
Chart 7 Absolute Growth by Category, LCU million
Cost Structure
Chart 8 Cost Structure 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 9 Costs’ Structure
Chart 10 B2B Costs
Chart 11 Evolution of B2B Costs 2012-2017
Trade
Chart 12 Imports, Exports and Trade Balance 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 13 Exports by Category 2012-2017
Chart 14 Exports by Country 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 15 Imports by Category 2012-2017
Chart 16 Imports by Country 2012-2017, LCU million
Market Structure
Chart 17 Market Structure 2012-2017, LCU million
Chart 18 Market Structure by Category 2012-2017, LCU million
Buyers
Chart 19 Market Structure by Buyer 2012-2017
Chart 20 Demand Structure
Chart 21 B2B Buyers
Chart 22 Evolution of B2B Buyers 2012-2017
Firmographics
Chart 23 Employment Statistics and Productivity 2012-2017
Chart 24 Number of Companies by Company’s Size 2012-2017
Chart 25 Firmographics Distribution by Turnover 2012-2017, % of total Turnover
Chart 26 Industry Concentration 2012-2017, % share of Turnover
Chart 27 Top Companies’ Shares 2017, % of Turnover
Chart 28 Top 5 Companies’ Share Dynamics 2012-2017, % of Turnover
Chart 29 Turnover Performance by Company 2012-2017
Industry Context
Chart 30 Industry vs GDP Performance 2002-2022, % Y-O-Y growth
Chart 31 Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment vs Other Industries 2002-2022, LCU million
Chart 32 Industry Turnover by Region 2017, USD million
Chart 33 Pharmaceuticals and Medical Equipment in Asia Pacific 2002-2022, USD million
…continued
CONTACT DETAILS :
+44 203 500 2763
+1 62 825 80070
971 0503084105https://expresskeeper.com/