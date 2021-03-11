Polyurethane (PU) Market 2021 Competition Is Assessed Based On Development Pursuits of Leading Players In Both Regional and Global Markets By 2026

“Global Polyurethane (PU) Market” Analysis 2021 project the value and sales volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions. This market study covers the global and regional market with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects in the market. The report forecast global Polyurethane (PU) market growth to reach Million USD in 2021 with a heavy CAGR value during the period of 2021-2026. Projected and forecast revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation. Product values are estimated based on manufacturers’ revenue. Estimates of the regional markets for Polyurethane (PU) are based on the applications market.

Based on the Polyurethane (PU) market trend, development status, competitive landscape and development model in different regions of the world, this report is dedicated to providing niche markets, potential risks and comprehensive competitive strategy analysis in different fields. From the competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics and structure analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

The Report Provides Detailed Profile and Data Information Analysis Of Leading Company:

Dow

BASF

Huntsman

AkzoNobel

Covestro

Lubrizol

Recticel

LANXESS

INOAC

Tosoh

Mitsui Chem

Woodbridge Foam

Wanhua

Shanghai Dongda

Oriental Yuhong

Brief Description

Polyurethane (PU) is a polymer composed of organic units joined by carbamate (urethane) links. While most polyurethanes are thermosetting polymers that do not melt when heated, thermoplastic polyurethanes are also available.

The global Polyurethane (PU) market size is projected to reach USD 51410 million by 2026, from USD 42620 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Polyurethane (PU) volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polyurethane (PU) market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

Global Polyurethane (PU) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Market Segment by Product Type:

Flexible Foam

Rigid Foam

Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Elastomers

Others

Market Segment by Product Application:

Furniture

Construction

Electronics and Appliances

Automotive

Footwear

Packaging

Others

The negative global impacts of the coronavirus are already there, significantly affecting the Polyurethane (PU) market size in 2021. This report studies and analyzes the in-depth impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Polyurethane (PU) industry.

In addition, the report provides insight into main drivers of market demand and strategies of suppliers. Key players are profiled, and their market shares in the global Polyurethane (PU) market are discussed. And this report covers the historical situation, present status and the future prospects of the global Polyurethane (PU) market for 2015-2026.

Table of Contents with Major Points:

Global Polyurethane (PU) Professional Survey Report Report 2021, Forecast to 2026

1 Market Overview Polyurethane (PU) Definition

1.1 Polyurethane (PU) Definition

1.2 Polyurethane (PU) Segment by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Global Polyurethane (PU) Market Comparison by Regions (2021-2026)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Polyurethane (PU) Industry Impact

2 Global Polyurethane (PU) Market Competition by Manufacturer

3 Analysis of Polyurethane (PU) Industry Key Manufacturers

4 Global Polyurethane (PU) Market Size Categorized by Regions

5 North America Polyurethane (PU) Market Size Categorized by Countries

6 Europe Polyurethane (PU) Market Size Categorized by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane (PU) Market Size Categorized by Countries

8 South America Polyurethane (PU) Market Size Categorized by Countries

8.1 South America Polyurethane (PU) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

8.2 South America Polyurethane (PU) Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2018-2021)

8.3 South America Polyurethane (PU) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2021)

8.4 South America Polyurethane (PU) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2021)

9 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane (PU) Market Size Categorized by Countries

10 Global Polyurethane (PU) Market Segment by Type

11 Global Polyurethane (PU) Market Segment by Application

12 Market Forecast for Polyurethane (PU)

13 Polyurethane (PU) Related Market Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

