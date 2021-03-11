Proximity Sensor Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Proximity Sensor Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

The non-contact sensing has increases the applications of the sensors. The scope of our study for proximity sensor market is limited to the type of technology principles for the sensors and their respective applications in a wide range of end-user industries globally.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Industry is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

– The touch-free user interface is driving the adoption of proximity sensors in automotive applications. Applications, where these sensors can be used in automotive, include infotainment system, keyless entry system, 3D gesture, and interior lighting control.

– In the parking assistance system, these sensors can detect the presence of objects in the pathway of the reversing vehicle and can raise the alarm to warn the driver. Proximity sensors also prevent collision with pedestrians while parking.

– Due to the increasing purchasing power of the millennial population, there is a constant demand for passenger cars. The global passenger crossed 86 million units mark in 2018, and the market is expected to follow the trend during the forecast period.

– For an average consumer, trucks are reliable options, as they have better fuel efficiency and safety features. These factors drive the growth of heavyweight vehicles. Premium vehicles and utilities continue to drive the sales of light vehicles, which cumulatively contribute to an increase in the demand for inductive proximity sensors market during the forecast period.

North America to Witness a Significant Growth

– Inductive proximity sensors are used majorly in the industrial and automotive segments. These sensors are set to witness an increased growth rate in these industries as they are cheaper and efficient, and industries, like the automotive, require such technologies to match the growing consumer demand.

– The industrial applications of proximity sensors need a robust structure to sustain harsh environment. North America is one of the largest markets for industrial automation involves integrating the latest technological advancements.

– Nowadays, each smartphone is equipped with proximity sensors to reduce the battery consumption by turning the display off by detecting it is close to ears while calling. According to GSMA, the smartphones penetration has crossed 69% mark in 2017 which contributed 4.0% to the GDP.

– Tech giants like Apple Inc. is putting efforts in developments of smartphones with the applications of proximity sensors. For instance, in June 2018, it patented a system that uses a motion sensor inside the smartphone to detect when it has been dropped and begin preparing for an impact. Inductive Proximity sensors on the outside of the device will also be used to spot a potential impact surface.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license)

Detailed TOC of Proximity Sensor Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Demand for Non-Contact Sensing Technology

4.2.2 Growth in Industrial Automation

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Limitations in Sensing Capabilities

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technolgy

5.1.1 Inductive

5.1.2 Capacitive

5.1.3 Photoelectric

5.1.4 Magnetic

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Aerospace & Defense

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Industrial

5.2.4 Consumer Electronics

5.2.5 Food and Beverage

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.2 Riko Opto-electronics Technology Co., Ltd

6.1.3 SICK AG

6.1.4 ST Microelectronics N.V.

6.1.5 Delta Electronics Inc.

6.1.6 Autonics Corporation

6.1.7 Datalogic S.p.A.

6.1.8 OMRON Corporation

6.1.9 Rockwell Automation Inc.

6.1.10 Pepperl+Fuchs GmbH

6.1.11 Keyence Corporation

6.1.12 Honeywell International Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

