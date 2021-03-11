Roofing Membranes Market Leading Manufacturers- Analysis by Types and Applications, Global Industry Trends & Size Outlook till 2021-2024

This “Roofing Membranes Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Roofing Membranes market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of Roofing Membranes Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

Roofing Membranes Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Roofing Membranes Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the Roofing Membranes Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Roofing Membranes Market demand?

Key Market Trends:

Commercial Segment to Dominate the Market Demand

– Roofing membranes are extensively used in the commercial segment, where the demand is majorly driven by increasing commercial construction across the globe.

– Roofing membranes find application in commercial areas, ranging from factories, railway stations, airports, company headquarters, shopping centers, theatres, schools, hospitals etc.

– PVC roofing is widely popular for commercial roofing application due to its attractive properties, such as its strength, durability, and lack of water permeability.

– PVC roofing systems can withstand up to 300 pounds per inch, i.e., 100 pounds per inch heavier than the industry-recommended 200 PPI.

– Along with this, PVC is more energy efficient due to its white color. Besides, with a life-span of 15 to 30 years, PVC roof also offers longevity benefit.

– With the growing commercial construction, majorly in Asia-Pacific, and Middle Eastern countries, the demand for roofing membrane for commercial application is expected to increase in these regions.

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. The usage of lightweight and faster construction techniques in countries such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico, has increased the demand for the roofing membranes significantly in the region.

– In 2018, the residential construction witnessed noticeable growth in the United States. However, in October 2018, non-residential construction increased by 53 percent, accounting to a 21% boost in overall construction in the country.

– In Canada, two of the three largest cities have become hotspots for construction. The construction activities have been booming again in Toronto and Vancouver. Developers outlook regarding good returns on investment, particularly with high-density residential projects have been driving the construction activities in the country.

– In Mexico, renovation of affected properties due to the earthquake in 2017, and high housing demand is driving the growth of the construction sector.

– Hence, with such a positive scenario of the construction market, and the growing adoption of lightweight materials in construction projects, the demand for roofing membranes is projected to increase in the region during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Roofing Membranes Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Lighter and Faster Construction Roofing Materials in the European Region

4.1.2 Increasing Private Construction Expenditure in the North American Region

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Roofing Membrane’s Cost Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Thermoplastic Polyolefin (TPO)

5.1.2 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

5.1.3 Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.1.4 Modified Bitumen (Mod-Bit)

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Installation Type

5.2.1 Mechanically Attached

5.2.2 Fully Adhered

5.2.3 Ballasted

5.2.4 Others

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.3 Institutional

5.3.4 Infrastructural

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 France

5.4.3.4 Italy

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Carlisle SynTec Systems

6.4.2 DowDuPont

6.4.3 Duro-Last Inc.

6.4.4 Firestone Building Products Company LLC

6.4.5 GAF

6.4.6 Godfrey Roofing Inc.

6.4.7 Henry Company

6.4.8 Icopal Ltd

6.4.9 IKO Polymeric

6.4.10 Johns Manville

6.4.11 Kingspan Group

6.4.12 Owens Corning

6.4.13 pH plastics

6.4.14 Sika AG

6.4.15 Siplast

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Growing Demand for Cost-effective Roofing Membranes

