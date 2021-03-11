Sand Control System Market Global Size, Trends, Potential Growth and Key Factors Forecast to 2026

The ability of sand control systems to enhance well productivity and prevent reservoir migration has led to a rising uptake of these products. Furthermore, the use of sand control systems in reservoir stabilization has created growth opportunities across the world. Advancements hydrocarbons and developments made in inflow control devices have enabled applications over diverse domains. Sand control systems play a major part in the oil and gas industry due to the aforementioned applications. The report identifies some of the factors that have intensified the growth of the global sand control systems market, along with some factors that have had an adverse effect on the market. Additionally, the report focuses on key market operators and stresses on the attractive business and their impact on the global market.

The global sand control systems market will derive growth from advancements in hydrocarbons. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Sand Control System Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technique (Gravel Packing, Sand Screens, Resin Coated Gravel, Inflow control device), By Well Type (Open Hole, Cased Hole), By Application (Onshore, Offshore) and By Geography Forecast till 2027,” the market will witness growth in the coming years, due to advancements in inflow control devices.

Some of the leading companies that have had a huge global impact are

Schlumberger Ltd.

Baker Hughes Inc.

Halliburton

Weatherford International

National Oilwell Varco

Oil States International Inc

Tendeka

Sião Petróleo S.A.

Welltec International

Packers Plus Energy Services Inc.

Superior Energy Services

Variperm Canada Limited

Key Market Driver – Persistent exploration activities

Key Market Restraint – Fluctuating crude oil prices

Key Segmental Overview:

1. By Technique

Gravel Packing

Sand Screens

Resin Coated Gravel

Inflow Control Devices

Others

2. By Well Type

Open Hole

Cased Hole

3. By Application

Onshore

Offshore

4. By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Schlumberger’s Exceptional Sand Control Services Continue to Induce Growth

The sand control systems market has witnessed growth contributions from recent developments in products and services. The technological advances made in sand control products have contributed significantly to the growth of the global market. The global sand control systems market has been blessed with some exceptional product developments through a host of companies currently operating in the market. Schlumberger, one0 of the leading companies offering sand control services has once again, impressed with its latest product addition. Schlumberger’s product offerings include open-hole sand control services, cased hole sand control services, downhole tool systems, wellbore preparation, and pumping equipment, among others. The global reach of Schlumberger, combined with a strong brand presence, will bode well for the global sand control systems market in the forthcoming years. Fortune Business Insights provides a detailed analysis of companies, similar to Schlumberger and labels out some of the leading companies that are operating in the current market.

Key Industry Developments

In April 16 2019, South African port Ngqura has fixed a jet pump sand bypass system is meeting its dredging targets of 240,000 tonnes of sand per year. The whole sand bypass system is achieved by the computer-controlled system.

In July 2018, Tendeka successfully completed R&D project with its sand control technology Cascade³ to prevent sand into a wellbore in water injection well in Permian Basin.

Major Table of Content For Sand Control System Market:

