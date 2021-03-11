Security and Vulnerability Management Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “Security and Vulnerability Management Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Security and vulnerability management is the practice of identifying, classifying, and mitigating vulnerabilities in networking software or hardware. It has become an integral part of an enterprise’s security in recent years. The vulnerability management utilizes technology that seeks out security flaws and tests systems for weak points, allowing the clients to identify and quantify where the network is at risk and to prevent unnecessary weak points. These factors are expected to increase the demand for these solutions.

BFSI Segment is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share

– The BFSI sector faced with a number of data breaches and cyber attacks, owing to the large customer base that the industry serves. Data breaches result in the increased corrective measures costs and loss of valuable customer information. For instance, in the recent past, Taiwan’s Far Eastern International Bank incurred a loss of around 60 million by malware.

– With the aim to secure the IT processes and systems, secure customer critical data and comply with government regulations, both private and public banking institutes are focused on implementing the latest technology to prevent cyber attacks.

– The growing technological penetration coupled with digital channels, such as internet banking, mobile banking, becoming the preferred choice of customers for banking services, there is a greater need for banks to leverage advanced authentication and access control processes.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Grow at the Fastest Rate

– Huge population base and accessibility to the internet has helped Asia-Pacific emerge as a market prone to cyber threats. Most of the countries in the region has not a very evolved cybersecurity regulations. For instance, Indonesia is a world leader in VPN usage, in terms of the present population with its application across the region. Further, the growing penetration of the internet has made it highly vulnerable to cyber attacks.

– However, there remains a huge gap in cybercrime legislation compared to that in North America and Europe, where the lack of awareness and knowledge of basic security make most of these online transactions highly susceptible to digital theft.

– With large MNCs rushing to invest, the region is now witnessing increased spending in cybersecurity solutions, particularly in SMBs and large organizations. The businesses that have other MNCs as a part of the value chain has also assisted in the adoption in the region is expected to continue to drive the demand.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Number of Cyber Attacks

4.3.2 Growing Adoption of Cloud Computing by Enterprises

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness Toward SVM Solutions

4.4.2 Scalability and Deployment Costs

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Size of the Organization

5.1.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.1.2 Large Enterprises

5.2 By End-user Vertical

5.2.1 Aerospace, Defense, and Intelligence

5.2.2 BFSI

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 Manufacturing

5.2.5 Retail

5.2.6 IT & Telecommunication

5.2.7 Other End-user Verticals

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 IBM Corporation

6.1.2 Qualys Inc.

6.1.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

6.1.4 Dell EMC

6.1.5 Tripwire Inc.

6.1.6 Symantec Corporation

6.1.7 McAfee Inc.

6.1.8 Micro Focus International PLC

6.1.9 Rapid7 Inc.

6.1.10 Fujitsu Limited

6.1.11 Alien Vault Inc.

6.1.12 Skybox Security Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

