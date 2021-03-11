Shock Sensors Market Scope, Consumption and Opportunities Analysis 2018 – 2028

Global Shock Sensors Market: Overview

The demand within the global shock sensors market is growing at the back of technological improvements in sensor technologies. The advent of Arduino series sensors was a gamechanger for the vendors operating in the global shock sensors market. Furthermore, advancements in the automobile industry have also spearheaded the growth of the global market. The growth of the automobile industry in underpinned by provision of premium features in vehicles. Shock sensors have, therefore, become an important part of the automobile architecture. Furthermore, performance of automobile manufacturers is gauged by their ability to offer enhanced safety features in cars.

The next decade is expected to reap in large volumes of revenues within the global shock sensors market. This projection is based on the widespread deployment of shock sensors in multiple industries. Moreover, companies authorised to give safety certifications to automobile and electronic manufacturers mandate the use of shock sensors in several devices. This factor is also expected to fetch voluminous revenues for the global shock sensors market. The advent of automation technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and deep learning has further propelled market demand.

Researchers from the Yokohama National University have developed a unified shock sensor that can accurately disperse harmful shock waves. This new development is expected to influence the graph of growth within the global shock sensors market. The new technology could fill in the market gap for quick, simple, and accurate shock-detection technologies.

A syndicate report on the global shock sensors market elucidates several drivers of demand within this market. The global shock sensors market can be segmented on the basis of the following parameters: type, application, end-use, and region. The stellar use of shock sensors in the automobile industry remains uncontested.

Global Shock Sensors Market: Notable Developments

The global shock sensors market has witnessed key changes in its competitive profile over the past decade.

IMI Sensors is a notable vendor in the global shock sensor market, and the company has a splendid track record in catering to consumer demands. The specialisation of the company in providing shock-sensing technologies for shipping operations have been lauded by the end-consumers.

The use of internet of things and machine learning has emerged as a key prospect for the market vendors. Development of improved and highly sensitive shock sensors is the topmost priority for market players. Hence, integration of IoT sensors to detect shock waves is expected to play to the advantage of the market players.

Some of the leading vendors operating in the global shock sensor market are:

Dytran Instruments Inc

TE Connectivity

PCB Piezotronics Inc

Murata Manufacturing Co.

Ltd Honeywell International, Inc.

Global Shock Sensors Market: Growth Drivers

Need for Shock Sensing to Prevent Burglaries

One of the most nascent uses of shock sensors in protection of residential and commercial spaces. Shock sensor alarms are used across houses to intimate people about burglaries or property damage. Residential buildings deploy high-sensitivity shock sensors to protect high-security premises. Therefore, the total volume of revenues within the global shock sensors market is expected to increase in the years to follow.

Use of Shock Sensors in Sports Equipment

High-quality football helmets are equipped with shock sensors to gauge the severity of impact. This is amongst the new-age applications of shock sensors, and could act as a launch pad for market growth. Shipping of fragile products also necessitates the use of shock sensing technologies.

The global shock sensor market is segmented by:

Type

Piezoresistive

Capacitors

Strain Gage

Others

Material

Tourmaline

Quartz

Salts

Gallium Phosphate

End Use

Automotive

Aerospace

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Others

