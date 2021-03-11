All news

Sleep Aids in Canada Research Report 2020-2026

Demand for sleep aids was already strong prior to COVID-19 due to stressful modern lifestyles and anxiety over COVID-19, with rising economic uncertainty set to further fuel this trend. Sleeping issues were identified by health groups as a potential consequence of the pandemic. For example, the “Sleep On It!” campaign, launched in 2019 by the Canadian Sleep and Circadian Network (CSCN) and other national sleep groups, uses a dedicated section of its website to offer tips on sleep during the COVI…

Euromonitor International’s Sleep Aids in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Sleep Aids market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Sleep Aids in Canada
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sales boosted by irregular schedules and increased anxiety over COVID-19
Interest in sleep aids fuelled by rising incidence of sleep deprivation
WN Pharmaceuticals maintains lead in highly concentrated category
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Demand limited by growing competition from alternative products and services
Rising consumer health awareness fuelling demand for natural and herbal sleep aids
Leading brands focus on new innovative formats and flavours to attract consumers
