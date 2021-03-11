All news

Sports Nutrition in Bulgaria By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

As a result of the onset of COVID-19, a wide number of fitness centres and gyms were forced to close in order to help limit the spread of the virus, damaging sales of sports nutrition products in 2020. In recent years, sports centres have been an important channel for purchasing sports nutrition products, with an explosion in the number of major chains of health and fitness clubs throughout Bulgaria. In particular, upmarket fitness centres featuring premium spa centres expanded in Sofia and Plov…

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Sports Nutrition in Bulgaria
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Closed fitness centres and gyms dampen sales of sports nutrition products in 2020
Sports nutrition becomes increasingly holistic, with different formats and product types
Sila.bg launches media channel to appeal to younger tech-savvy consumers
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
More consumers will turn to home workouts in near forecast period, with companies likely to cater to this trend
Sports nutrition will continues to benefit from the increasing importance of fitness culture
Digital marketing and social media engagement vital into forecast period
CATEGORY DATA

….continued

All news

