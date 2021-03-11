Sports Nutrition in Canada Research Report 2020-2026

Sports and exercise will see a dramatic transformation because of COVID-19, which will in turn impact sports nutrition. Familiar routines for exercising and the closure of gyms during the lockdown and re-opening with enhanced health and safety measures will see changes in exercise norms, which will also impact sports nutrition. Consumers are increasingly turning to exercise as a way of improving health and immunity in the face of the COVID-19 threat, as well as a general rise in awareness of the…

Euromonitor International’s Sports Nutrition in Canada report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Sports Non-Protein Products, Sports Protein Products.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Get a detailed picture of the Sports Nutrition market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Sports Nutrition in Canada

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Rising fitness awareness in response to COVID-19 fuels sales

Demand boosted by increased popularity of high-intensity workouts

Nestlé maintains overall lead in fragmented competitive environment

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strong price competition to limit value sports protein growth

Demand for products made with plant-based proteins set to continue rising

Non-grocery specialists continue to play key role in distribution

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2016-2020

Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Sports Nutrition: % Value 2017-2020

Table 5 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Sports Nutrition by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

COVID-19 impact on consumer health

COVID-19 country impact

Company response

Retailing shift

….continued

