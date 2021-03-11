All news

Surface Care in Asia Pacific

Summary

Surface Care in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for surface care globally. Given the large consumer base and low per capita spending, there is huge potential. Various positive factors will enable increased usage and sales. These include increased product availability and growing consumer inclination to spend on home care, especially in emerging markets. Growing hygiene concerns – never less important than now, given the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic – are also accelerating demand.

Euromonitor International’s Surface Care in Asia Pacific global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Home Care market, highlights buzz topics, emerging regions, countries and categories as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the opportunity zones within home care, analyses leading companies and brands and offers strategic analysis of major factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, packaging/ format /ingredients innovations, economic/lifestyle/environmental influences, distribution or retail pricing issues. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and criteria for success.

Product coverage: Air Care, Bleach, Dishwashing, Home Insecticides, Laundry Care, Polishes, Surface Care, Toilet Care.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Home Care market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Introduction

Regional Overview

Leading Companies and Brands

Forecast Projections

Country Snapshots…continued

 

