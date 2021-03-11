Summary

Tourism Flows in Colombia

Worldwide containment measures and travel restrictions stopped tourism flows in their tracks during the early stages of COVID-19’s spread. In March 2020, both foreign and domestic travel took a rapid nosedive as borders shut down and people remained at home. Throughout 2020, numbers of passengers to and from Colombia plummeted from 2019’s levels. Colombia’s health minister took what at the time seemed to be a pessimistic view and warned of an anticipated peak in virus numbers during July and thu…

Euromonitor International’s Tourism Flows in Colombia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Domestic Trips, Inbound Arrivals, Outbound Departures.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Tourism Flows in Colombia

November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Colombia’s long lockdown period halts tourism flows in and out of the country

ProColombia provides comprehensive strategy to restart tourism, and demand for eco-themed trips continues to rise

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Recent positive press will aid recovery though much still needs to be done in terms of infrastructure improvements

ProColombia works to build long-term connections between tourism and local communities

CATEGORY DATA

Tourism Flows in Israel

Euromonitor International

November 2020

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Tourism topples from its previous success due to impact of COVID-19 in 2020

Domestic tourism suffers from high local prices

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Tel Aviv to rely on business travel for recovery while Eilat and the Dead Sea reopen to domestic leisure tourists

