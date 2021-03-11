Summary

Tourism Flows in Finland

Though the tourism industry saw strong growth in Finland in 2019, both inbound and outbound tourist flows were brought almost to a standstill in 2020, with the pandemic halting tourism in Finland as in the rest of the world. With strict travel restrictions brought into force from mid-March onwards, many flights were grounded with inbound and outbound tourist flows severely limited. Borders were almost entirely closed to new arrivals, with the exception of citizens, residents and essential worker…

Euromonitor International’s Tourism Flows in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest market size data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new legislative, technology or pricing issues. Background information on disposable income, annual leave and holiday taking habits is also included. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Domestic Trips, Inbound Arrivals, Outbound Departures.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Travel restrictions lower inbound and outbound tourist flows in 2020

Domestic tourism will be key focus for businesses in Finland in 2020

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Positive growth pre-pandemic suggests opportunities for recovery into forecast period

Outbound tourist flows will grow as more countries open borders

CATEGORY DATA

