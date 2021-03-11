United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass Market – Research by Industry CAGR Status, Share, Future Prospects, Demand Status and Size Forecast to 2021-2024

This “United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass Market” report provides a thorough analysis of estimating market size and current trends of industry. The report evaluates the important characteristics of the market development status, upcoming opportunities, and growth rate. The research study diminishes the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes details of emerging trends, growth history, sales channel, manufacturers profiled in business, market share of product, application and regional scope of industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275376

Market Overview:

Scope of the Report:

Glass, being a versatile material in containermanufacturing, preserves the original taste of the drink inside without altering its taste or quality. Glass containers are available in the market in a variety of colors, shapes and sizes according to the prevailing demand.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at @ https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14275376

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

Detailed Overview of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass Market will help deliver clients and businesses making strategies.

Influencing growth factors that are thriving demand and latest trends running in the market.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass Market forecast for global market split into segments like region, product, applications, end-user, technology, etc.

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass Market?

SWOT Analysis of each defined key player along with its profile and Porter’s five forces analysis to complement the same.

What is the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass Market growth momentum or market carries during the forecast period?

Which region may tap the highest market share in the coming era?

Which application/end-user category or Product Type may seek incremental growth prospects?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass Market demand?

Key Market Trends:

Beverage has the Largest Share in the Market Presently

– Glass, being a versatile material for packaging, preserves the original taste of the drink, without altering its quality. However, alcoholic beverages are very limited, if not non-existent, owing to the Islamic Sharia Law followed in the region that prohibits the use or consumption of alcohol for spiritual reasoning.

– The non-alcoholic beverage segment includes packaging solutions for juice, soda, milk, ready-to-drink coffee and tea, carbonated drinks, and sports and energy drinks. Flavored beverages are gaining popularity in the region, as health and wellness consumers are more interested in a variety of different taste options.

– Moreover, consumers are trading down to smaller size bottles, and with this trend set to continue over the forecast period, consumer demand for price-sensitive container glass packaging products also increases.

– The glass containers market is facing fierce competition from plastic in the non-alcoholic beverage industry. However, returnable glass bottles remain an essential form of product delivery for all major companies in the non-alcoholic beverage industry, as they provide a cost-effective method.

– This has helped the glass packaging solutions to maintain their market share and has been driving the adoption due to sustainability features. Along with this, technological advancements have also reduced the weight of glass packaging by 30% in the last five years, while providing equivalent strength. This has dramatically boosted the glass bottles and containers market, especially in the non-alcoholic beverage sector.

Pharmaceutical has Significant Share in the Market

– The Middle East region significantly depends on pharmaceuticals and medical doses. The United Arab Emirates shares similar climatic and geographic features and follows a similar trend. In September 2018, the UAE Cabinet approved a federal budget of AED 60.3 billion for the year 2019, of which the healthcare sector is expected to receive AED 4.40 billion.

– Light and UV penetration concerns have led to the high use of amber bottles in the pharmaceutical industry. For instance, amber colored bottles provide maximum protection from all different wavelengths of light and are mandated in case of many drugs.

– Besides, government initiatives in the field have further propelled the market. With the collaboration of supply chain members and government, a proper chain for recycling is created, which may assist the vendors in the market and is expected to cut the cost.

– For instance, in June 2017, the MoH signed a memorandum of understanding with Jebel Ali Free Zone Authority (Jafza) for the development of the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector, with focus on reducing the regulatory barriers. As part of the agreement, the United Arab Emirates is aiming to attract 75 innovative drug makers to the Jebel Ali free zone by 2021. Thus, it is indicating that the MoH intends to work with local companies, to improve the licensing policy for existing drug manufacturers, owing to which the market is expected to gain momentum, during the forecast period.

– Further, generic drugs adoption is on rising in the region which has the highest adoption of glass packing in the region. Dr. Ameen Hussain Al Amiri, the Ministry’s Assistant Under-Secretary for Public Health and Licensing said in comments published by news agency WAM that the country is also planning to increase the number of manufacturing facilities to 30 by 2020.

Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275376

Target Audience of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass Market :

Manufacturer / Potential Investors

Traders, Distributors, Wholesalers, Retailers, Importers and Exporters.

Association and government bodies.

Key Reasons to United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass Market Report:

Analysing various perspectives of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

The End User that is expected to dominate the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass market is analyzed in detail

The regions which are expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period are analyzed and estimated for growth of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass market.

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

Regional analysis of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass market studied, during the forecast period

The segments that are expected to dominate the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass market studied.

Detailed TOC of United Arab Emirates (UAE) Container Glass Market Report 2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Downstream Demand from End-user Industries

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High Competition from Other Packaging Materials

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.7 Import/Export Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By End-user Vertical

5.1.1 Beverage

5.1.2 Food

5.1.3 Pharmaceutical

5.1.4 Other End-user Verticals

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Frigoglass SAIC

6.1.2 Saverglass SAS

6.1.3 Middle East Glass Manufacturing Company SAE

6.1.4 RAK Ghani Glass LLC

6.1.5 Majan Glass Company SAOG

6.1.6 Gerresheimar AG

6.1.7 Piramal Glass Private Limited

6.1.8 Unitrade FZE

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

For Detailed TOC Click Here

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Global Duplicator Market Share Analysis 2021: Future Growth Insights, Emerging Technologies, Trends by Regions, Industry Key Players, Supply and Demand Scenario Forecast till 2027

Styrene Acrylonitrile (SAN) Resins Market 2021 Research Findings by Business Strategies, Global Trends, Industry Size and Growth Forecast with Latest Developments, Industry Share and Revenue Analysis till 2027

Human Hepatitis B Immunoglobulin (Hbig) Market Growth 2021: with Covid-19 Impact on Trends Analysis, Size by Analysis, Business Opportunities Outlook by Share, Forthcoming Developments till 2025

Aluminum Rolled Products Market Size, Global Sales Volume 2021: Growth Analysis by Economic Factors, Business Strategies, Revenue Share by Manufacturers, Production and Supply Forecast to 2026

Wireless IoT Sensors Market Size, Growth Analysis by Top Players 2021: Dynamics and Latest Trends with Global Industry Share, CAGR and Revenue Forecast to 2027

Automotive Radiator Market Growth Size 2021, Covid-19 Impact on Global Opportunities, Business Prospects by Future Scope with Top Key Players, and Trends, Industry Supply, Demand Status till 2027

Confocal Microscopy Market – Covid-19 Outlook and Impact Analysis 2021: Industry Overview by Latest Trends, Growth Strategy, Explosive Factors of Size and Share Forecast to 2025

Electric Forklift Tire Market Growth Rate with Covid-19 Impact Analysis: Latest Opportunities and Trends by Industry Size, Key Players by Share Forecast 2021 to 2025

Prokaryotic DNA Polymerases Market Growth Analysis by Size 2021: Report Outline Major Key Players, Development Plans, Global Share, Business Opportunities and Drivers Forecast to 2026

Global Mechanical Protection Gloves Market 2021: Industry Growth Outlook, Emerging Trends, Size of Key Companies and Regional-Forecast to 2026 | Includes Impact of Covid-19

Pin Drilling Machines Market Growth Analysis by Size 2021: Report Outline Major Key Players, Development Plans, Global Share, Business Opportunities and Drivers Forecast to 2026

Umifenovir Market Size Forecast with Growth Rate 2021: Latest Research by Global Industry Share, Recent Trends, Business Efficiencies with Covid-19 Impact Forecast to 2026