US General Anesthesia Drugs Market Scope, Summary, Overview, Research Methodology and Forecast to 2030

US General Anesthesia Drugs Market: Overview

Several rational approaches have been used by drug makers for developing treatable intravenous agents that show efficacy in general anesthesia. Researchers intend to develop sedative–hypnotic drugs that have high therapeutic index and low side effects. Companies in the U.S. general anesthesia drugs market have been traditionally altering the pharmacodynamic and pharmacokinetic properties of the existing drug classes to develop analogues.

Major drug classes whose analogues show clinical potential in general anesthesia are analogues of propofol, midazolam, etomidate, PF0713, and cyclopropyl methoxycarbonyl-etomidate (MOC-etomidate). Of these midazolam and propofol have gained substantial traction in general anesthetic drug development. Advances in high-throughput screening have paved a new path for industry players investing in the U.S. general anesthesia drugs market. This has enabled research community to unravel hidden specific and efficacious drugs that respond to modulating activities.

US General Anesthesia Drugs Market: Key Trends

New approaches for developing efficacious chemotypes for general anesthetic drug development is a key driver for the evolution of the market. The study on the U.S. general anesthesia drugs market is a deep-dive insight into the key growth dynamics, share and size of various product segments, discovery of new agents and their revenue potential. The research also highlights key trends shaping the research and development in various geographic regions and the prevailing strategic landscape.

The drive for the U.S. general anesthesia drugs market stems from the continuously changing clinical landscape. Two key trends shape the dynamic: the growing number of surgical procedures in outpatient settings and the ever-rising need for non-specialists to administer general anesthesia. A part of the momentum arises from the need for effective general anesthetic agents that can act fast and have minimal side effects on different patient populations. Expanding understanding of sedative–hypnotics has benefitted anesthesiologists, propelling the scope of faster adoption of new general anesthetic drugs in the U.S. healthcare systems.

The U.S. general anesthesia drugs market is making strides on the back of the steadily growing demand for intravenous agents for geriatric populations. Growing number of surgeries due to cancers has also spurred the demand for general anesthetic agents in patient populations. Prevalence of lung, breast, and bronchus cancers is one of the key trends that has favored the growth dynamic of the general anesthesia drugs market.

US General Anesthesia Drugs Market: Competitive Dynamics and Key Developments

Some of the key players in the general anesthesia drugs market are;

Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc.

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

AstraZeneca plc.

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Baxter International Inc.

AbbVie.

There is a growing research on rational designs for understanding key anesthetic endpoints as hypnosis and amnesia. A growing number of research and development activities being undertaken by prominent industry players in the U.S. are focused on adopting rational design for exploring new biological targets and toward developing novel agents. Numerous in vivo studies have been done to validate the results. They are also experimenting new formats for quantitative high-throughput screening. Institutes at the forefront of such studies are National Chemical Genomics Center. A number of collaborative studies have tries to evaluate screening of large libraries of molecules.

US General Anesthesia Drugs Market: Regional Assessment

The U.S. is a prominent regional market in the overall general anesthesia drugs market. The region is home of the heavyweights in the pharmaceutical sector looking to increase their stakes in the U.S. market. Also, the presence of a established healthcare sector supports early uptake of novel general anesthetic drug agents. The relentless search for novel development approaches by top players has further added momentum to the expansion of the general anesthesia drugs market.

About TMR Research

