Vitamins in Bulgaria Research Report 2020-2026

Retail sales of vitamin C have skyrocketed in 2020, as consumer awareness about the preventive benefits of vitamin C against cold and flu, and as providing immune support, increase in Bulgaria. The sales of vitamin C increased 3 to 4 times as a result of COVID-19, with consumers stockpiling the product in preparation for shortages. As a result, supply issues occurred in the March – April period, with demand and supply returning to normal in late spring 2020. It is likely that vitamin C will rema…

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Vitamins in Bulgaria

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

COVID-19 bolsters sales of vitamin C in 2020, as consumers focus on immune support

Vitamin D registers a strong performance in 2020, due to ageing population and immune boosting benefits

Local players leverage trusted brand names, attracting more consumers by widening product range

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Future for vitamins looks bright, with awareness about advantages of vitamins increasing

More private label brands likely to launch vitamin ranges into forecast period

Multivitamins will remain popular into forecast period, with more targeted products expected

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2015-2020

Table 2 Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020

Table 3 Sales of Multivitamins by Positioning: % Value 2015-2020

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2016-2020

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Vitamins: % Value 2017-2020

Table 6 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: Value 2020-2025

Table 7 Forecast Sales of Vitamins by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025

….continued

