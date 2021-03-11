All news

Vitamins in Denmark Research Report 2020-2026

The outbreak of COVID-19 led to a significant increase in demand for vitamins, with consumers purchasing items they believed would help protect them from the virus. Therefore, vitamins is set to record value growth of 17% in 2020, compared to 5% value growth in 2019. Growth is set to be particularly high for vitamin D and vitamin C, with vitamin C seeing the highest increase in demand. The increased demand for vitamins saw stockpiling behaviour taking place in Q1 and Q2 of 2020, with consumers f..

Euromonitor International’s Vitamins in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Vitamins market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Vitamins in Denmark
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
Sales of vitamin D increase due to the lockdown period, as consumers grow wary of reduced exposure to natural vitamin D
Orkla Care A/S leads the landscape, as e-commerce sales rise due to home-seclusion during the lockdown period
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Growth is set to decline following the uplift in 2020; however, sales will be positive by 2022, boosted by vitamin D
Immunity-boosting ingredients and the launch of innovative formats are set to drive sales across the next five years
Innovation in multivitamins is set to drive sales, as players focus on launches for specific audiences
CATEGORY DATA

