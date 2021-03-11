Vitamins in Denmark Research Report 2020-2026

The outbreak of COVID-19 led to a significant increase in demand for vitamins, with consumers purchasing items they believed would help protect them from the virus. Therefore, vitamins is set to record value growth of 17% in 2020, compared to 5% value growth in 2019. Growth is set to be particularly high for vitamin D and vitamin C, with vitamin C seeing the highest increase in demand. The increased demand for vitamins saw stockpiling behaviour taking place in Q1 and Q2 of 2020, with consumers f..

Product coverage: Multivitamins, Single Vitamins.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Table of Contents

Vitamins in Denmark

Euromonitor International

November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Sales of vitamin D increase due to the lockdown period, as consumers grow wary of reduced exposure to natural vitamin D

Orkla Care A/S leads the landscape, as e-commerce sales rise due to home-seclusion during the lockdown period

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Growth is set to decline following the uplift in 2020; however, sales will be positive by 2022, boosted by vitamin D

Immunity-boosting ingredients and the launch of innovative formats are set to drive sales across the next five years

Innovation in multivitamins is set to drive sales, as players focus on launches for specific audiences

CATEGORY DATA

….continued

