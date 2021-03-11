All news

Weight Management and Wellbeing in Bulgaria Research Report 2020-2026

Weight management and wellbeing registered an acceleration in sales growth in 2019 as rising demand was driven by a growing number of consumers viewing the lockdown period as an opportunity to focus more on personal health and wellbeing, including paying closer attention to their diet and weight loss. An increased interest in fitness activities and online personal training sessions were combined with weight management products such as meal replacement and weight loss supplements to help consumer…

Euromonitor International’s Weight Management and Wellbeing in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Meal Replacement, OTC Obesity, Slimming Teas, Supplement Nutrition Drinks, Weight Loss Supplements.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?
* Get a detailed picture of the Weight Management and Wellbeing market;
* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Table of Contents

Weight Management and Wellbeing in Bulgaria
Euromonitor International
November 2020

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 boosts demand for weight supplements, encouraging consumers to focus on health and diet
Weight loss supplements retain popularity in 2020, attracting strong consumer loyalty
New product launches maintain interest in weight management products in 2020
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Marketing and promotions remain essential to success in weight management and wellbeing, particularly digital engagement
Meal replacement products expected to see strong growth into forecast period
Demand for OTC obesity continues to decline
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 3 NBO Company Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2016-2020
Table 4 LBN Brand Shares of Weight Management and Wellbeing: % Value 2017-2020
Table 5 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 6 Forecast Sales of Weight Management and Wellbeing by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on consumer health
COVID-19 country impact
Company response
Retailing shift
What next for consumer health?
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 7 Consumer Expenditure on Health Goods and Medical Services: Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Life Expectancy at Birth 2015-2020
MARKET DATA

….continued

