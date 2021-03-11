Workforce Management Market 2020 | Size, Growth, Demand, Opportunities & Forecast To 2026

The global workforce management market size is projected to reach USD 5.25 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Growing need to enhance productivity and efficiency of employees among organizations will be the central growth driver for this market, as per the new Fortune Business Insights™ report, titled “Workforce Management Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Software, and Services), By Deployment (On-Premise, and Cloud), By Enterprise Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Application (Workforce Analytics, Workforce Scheduling, Time and Attendance Management, and Others), By End-Use Industry (IT and Telecommunication, BFSI, Government, Retail, Healthcare, Education, Manufacturing, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”.

Request a Sample Copy for more detailed Workforce Management Market Overview: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/workforce-management-market-102633

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

List of Players Profiled in the Workforce Management Market Report:

NetSuite, Inc.

Verint

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc.

WorkForce Software, LLC.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Infor

IBM Corporation

Ultimate Software

Workday, Inc.

SAP SE

Kronos, Inc.

Regional Analysis

Government-led Digitization Initiatives to Drive Market Growth in Asia-Pacific

The market size in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the most impressive growth trajectory in the forthcoming years. The prime factor propelling the market in this region include digitization of services and processes, backed by strong government support. An excellent example of this is Singapore’s ‘Go Digital’ initiates that encourages SMEs to integrate digital solutions in their existing setups.

North America, with a revenue generation of USD 0.92 billion in 2018, is poised to dominate the workforce management market share as companies in the region are aggressively implementing cloud-based solutions. Additionally, the region is also home to some of the largest technology giants such as IBM and oracle, which augurs well for this market. In Europe, on the other hand, rising demand for automation is expected to fuel the market.

Request for customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/workforce-management-market-102633

Competitive Landscape

Upgradation of Existing Offerings with WFM Solutions to Intensify Competition

Companies across the board are recognizing the benefits of WFM tools, creating a wide field of opportunities for players operating in this market. Some key participants are also entering into strategic collaborations to expand their presence in this market, according to the workforce management software market analysis.

Purchase Full Report for Exclusive Workforce Management Market Growth Forecast – https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102633

Other Exclusive Reports:

Process Mining Software Market Outlook 2028: Top Companies, Trends, Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types, and Applications

Online Gambling Market 2021 Report Enlightening Development Scope and Business Strategies Developed By Leading Vendors

Battery Energy Storage Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2027

Industrial Sensors Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2027

Access Control Market Size, Industry Share and Growth Rate 2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123ac

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: [email protected]