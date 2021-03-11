Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Bosnia and Herzegovina Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

In spring 2020, yoghurt and sour milk products were subject to panic buying in Bosnia and Herzegovina due to the COVID-19 crisis. However, no significant product shortages of reported, and unit prices were restored to pre-pandemic levels after the government threatened to sanction retailers who failed to observe its recommendation that the pricing of essential foodstuffs be maintained at pre-crisis levels. The growth rate in retail volume sales of yoghurt and sour milk products accelerated sligh…
\Sample free link https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4689691-yoghurt-and-sour-milk-products-in-bosnia-and-herzegovina
Euromonitor International’s Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Bosnia and Herzegovina report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2015-2019, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the le
Also Read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/individual-quick-freeze-fruits-market-analysis-2021-2027-growth-trends-technologies-top-manufacturers-and-more-2021-02-15
companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Sour Milk Products, Yoghurt.
Data coverage: market size
\Also read: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-ar-vr-display-market-size-study-by-device-type-ar-hmd-vr-hmd-hud-projector-by-technology-ar-vr-by-application-consumer-enterprise-commercial-automotive-healthcare-aerospace-defense-energy-and-regional-forecasts-2019-2026-2021-02-26
Table of content
Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Euromonitor International
January 2021
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2020 IMPACT
COVID-19 provides a modest boost to retail volume sales of yoghurt and sour milk products
Leading players target health-conscious consumers with new product launches
Growing health awareness helps plain yoghurt outperform flavoured yoghurt
RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES
Lactose-free yoghurt to go mainstream as consumer awareness grows
Growth in current value sales of sour milk products to accelerate, with kefir to the fore
Despite the rapid expansion of modern retail, private label will remain underdeveloped in yoghurt and sour milk drinks
CATEGORY DATA
Table 1 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2015-2020
Table 2 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2015-2020
Table 3 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2015-2020
Table 4 Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2015-2020
Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2016-2020
Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products: % Value 2017-2020
Table 7 Distribution of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Format: % Value 2015-2020
Table 8 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Volume 2020-2025
Table 9 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: Value 2020-2025
Table 10 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Volume Growth 2020-2025
Table 11 Forecast Sales of Yoghurt and Sour Milk Products by Category: % Value Growth 2020-2025
……. continued
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)
Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)
https://expresskeeper.com/