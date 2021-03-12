All news

Alcoholic Drinks in China Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Comments Off on Alcoholic Drinks in China Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 were having a detrimental effect on sales of alcoholic drinks in 2020. For example, the shutdown of on-trade channel establishments, including restaurants and bars, in the first quarter of 2020 heavily impacted the sales of alcoholic drinks, especially beer, still red grape wine and baijiu, which play an important role in social and festival gatherings. Although sales in the off-trade channel were also negatively impacted by the pandemic, they were less…

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on alcoholic drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Premiumisation continues to be seen in alcoholic drinks
Alcoholic drinks players taking action to enhance competitiveness
Stronger value than volume performance for alcoholic drinks over the forecast period thanks to premiumisation
CHART 1 Alcoholic Drinks Off-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 2 Alcoholic Drinks On-Trade Volume Sales Growth Scenarios: 2017-2024
CHART 3 Alcoholic Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on Off-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024
CHART 4 Alcoholic Drinks Impact of Soft Drivers on On-Trade Volume Sales: 2016-2024
MARKET BACKGROUND
Legislation
Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age
Drink driving
Advertising
Smoking ban
Opening hours
On-trade establishments
Table 1 Number of On-trade Establishments by Type 2014-2019
TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES
Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2019
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
Contraband/parallel trade
Duty free
Cross-border/private imports
KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Outlook
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 2 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2014-2019

 

