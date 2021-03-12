All news

Alcoholic Drinks in Latvia Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The influence of COVID-19 on Latvia has negatively affected per capita consumption of alcoholic drinks owing to the voluntary closure of on-trade establishments during the initial weeks of the lockdown. Demands on these outlets regarding the implementation of precise social distancing measures were not viable for the majority and many have gone bust owing to the loss of income. Those that have survived have reopened and been helped by the government’s easing of restrictions in the summer. Some c…

Euromonitor International’s Alcoholic Drinks in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs, Spirits, Wine.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 impact on alcoholic drinks
COVID-19 country impact
Latvia’s excise rises compromising cross-border trade
Leader Cesu Alus is active in NPD and extensions in 2019
COVID-19 adds to the list of challenges facing alcoholic drinks in Latvia
MARKET BACKGROUND
Legislation
Legal purchasing age and legal drinking age
Drink driving
Advertising
Smoking ban
Opening hours
On-trade establishments
TAXATION AND DUTY LEVIES
Summary 1 Taxation and Duty Levies on Alcoholic Drinks 2019
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
Contraband/parallel trade
Duty-free
Cross-border/private imports
KEY NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES
Outlook
MARKET INDICATORS
Table 1 Retail Consumer Expenditure on Alcoholic Drinks 2014-2019
MARKET DATA
Table 2 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019
Table 3 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2014-2019
Table 4 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019
Table 5 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019
Table 6 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2019
Table 7 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2019
Table 8 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume 2019
Table 9 Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value 2019
Table 10 GBO Company Shares of Alcoholic Drinks: % Total Volume 2015-2019
Table 11 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format: % Off-trade Value 2014-2019
Table 12 Distribution of Alcoholic Drinks by Format and by Category: % Off-trade Volume 2019
Table 13 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024
Table 14 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: Total Value 2019-2024
Table 15 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024
Table 16 Forecast Sales of Alcoholic Drinks by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024

 

