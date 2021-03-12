Breakfast cereals is Atlanta’s primary focus area within packaged food, with the company responsible for the brands of Kellogg in Greece, supplying both the retail and foodservice channels, the latter via wholesalers. Within snacks, the company distributes the Pringles brand. Its portfolio also comprises a range of sauces which it imports and distributes in Greece, while it also offers the brand Atlanta in processed fruit and vegetables as well as sauces, dressings and condiments.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594316-atlanta-sa-in-packaged-food-greece

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/artificial-intelligence-products-market-growth-2021-2027-business-strategies-supply-demand-share-revenue-leading-companies-and-more-2021-02-11

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/artificial-intelligence-products-market-growth-2021-2027-business-strategies-supply-demand-share-revenue-leading-companies-and-more-2021-02-11

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

ATLANTA SA IN PACKAGED FOOD (GREECE)

Euromonitor International

November 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Atlanta SA: Key Facts

Summary 2 Atlanta SA: Operational Indicators

Competitive Positioning

Summary 3 Atlanta SA: Competitive Position 2017

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105