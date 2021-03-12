All news

Auric Pacific Group is expected to focus on building up its brands such as Sunshine bread, SCS butter and Buttercup margarine over the forecast period by launching new marketing and promotional initiatives, as well as expanding its range of offerings through further product innovation in order to better meet consumer preferences.

Euromonitor International Local Company Profiles are a concise set of briefings detailing the strategic direction taken by a company. Discover key contact details, the company background and their competitive positioning through this collection of snapshot company profiles.

Product coverage: Baby Food, Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Confectionery, Dairy, Edible Oils, Ice Cream and Frozen Desserts, Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Processed Meat and Seafood, Ready Meals, Rice, Pasta and Noodles, Sauces, Dressings and Condiments, Savoury Snacks, Soup, Spreads, Sweet Biscuits, Snack Bars and Fruit Snacks.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

 

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

 

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning..

 

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

AURIC PACIFIC GROUP LTD IN PACKAGED FOOD (SINGAPORE)

Euromonitor International

November 2017

 

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

 

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Auric Pacific Group Ltd: Key Facts

Competitive Positioning

Summary 2 Auric Pacific Group Ltd: Competitive Position 2017

….….continued

 

