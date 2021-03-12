The trend of launching a significant number of key new products within bread containing wholegrain continued in 2017. It contributed to the entry of more nutritionally-enriched, wholegrain bread, alongside the highly popular traditionally baked (leavened) bread carrying labels such as selski (village type) or furnadziski (from the oven). In 2017, baked goods recorded 1% retail volume growth and 3% current value growth.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594369-baked-goods-in-macedonia

Euromonitor International’s Baked Goods in Macedonia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2012-2016, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2021 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/artificial-intelligence-products-market-growth-2021-2027-business-strategies-supply-demand-share-revenue-leading-companies-and-more-2021-02-11

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Baked Goods market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Also Read : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/artificial-intelligence-products-market-growth-2021-2027-business-strategies-supply-demand-share-revenue-leading-companies-and-more-2021-02-11

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES:

BAKED GOODS IN MACEDONIA

Euromonitor International

November 2017

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

Table 1 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 2 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 3 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 4 Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 5 NBO Company Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2013-2017

Table 6 LBN Brand Shares of Baked Goods: % Value 2014-2017

Table 7 Distribution of Baked Goods by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 8 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Volume 2017-2022

Table 9 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 10 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 11 Forecast Sales of Baked Goods by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Podravka Dooel in Packaged Food (macedonia)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 1 Podravka dooel: Key Facts

Summary 2 Podravka dooel: Operational Indicators

Competitive Positioning

Vitaminka Ad in Packaged Food (macedonia)

Strategic Direction

Key Facts

Summary 3 Vitaminka ad: Key Facts

Summary 4 Vitaminka ad: Operational Indicators

Competitive Positioning

Summary 5 Vitaminka ad: Competitive Position 2017

Executive Summary

Packaged Food Sees Stable Grows While the Political Crisis Subsides

Significant Number of New Entrants Within Packaged Food

Domestic Companies Dominate While International Players Lead Innovation

Distribution of Packaged Food Dominated by Traditional Grocery Retailers

Packaged Food Is Maturing, So Slowdown Is Inevitable Over the Forecast Period

Foodservice: Key Trends and Developments

Headlines

Trends

Competitive Landscape

Prospects

Category Data

Table 12 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 13 Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 14 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2017-2022

Table 15 Forecast Foodservice Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Market Data

Table 16 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2012-2017

Table 17 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2012-2017

Table 18 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2012-2017

Table 19 Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2012-2017

Table 20 GBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2013-2017

Table 21 NBO Company Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2013-2017

Table 22 LBN Brand Shares of Packaged Food: % Value 2014-2017

Table 23 Penetration of Private Label by Category: % Value 2012-2017

Table 24 Distribution of Packaged Food by Format: % Value 2012-2017

Table 25 Distribution of Packaged Food by Format and Category: % Value 2017

Table 26 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Volume 2017-2022

Table 27 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: Value 2017-2022

Table 28 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Volume Growth 2017-2022

Table 29 Forecast Sales of Packaged Food by Category: % Value Growth 2017-2022

Sources

Summary 6 Research Sources

….….continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105