Battery Energy Storage Systems Market – Insights on Growing Applications by 2025

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Battery Energy Storage Systems Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis.

The report analysis the leading players of the global Battery Energy Storage Systems market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Battery Energy Storage Systems market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Battery Energy Storage Systems from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Battery Energy Storage Systems market

Overview

Battery energy storage systems can be defined as systems used for storage of electricity generated by power plants. These especially include renewable power plants. The electricity stored is then used for ensuring smooth power supply to consumers when power supply from renewable power plants fluctuates due to weather conditions. These systems are also employed for providing energy to the people living off-grid as well as to the automotive sector.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for battery energy storage systems at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2017 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints for the global battery energy storage systems market. It also covers the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for battery energy storage systems during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the battery energy storage systems market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global battery energy storage systems market. Porter’s five forces model for the battery energy storage systems market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global battery energy storage systems market by segmenting it in terms of technology, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for battery energy storage systems in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual segments in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global battery energy storage systems market. These include ABB Limited, Maxwell Technologies, LG Chem, NEC Corporation, Samsung SDI Ltd., Contemporary Amperex Technology co. Limited (CATL), Gildemeister, Primus Power, Tesla, Hitachi Ltd., Panasonic, and General Electric Company. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size of the global battery energy storage systems market for 2017 and forecast for the next nine years. The market size has been provided in terms of revenue. Market numbers have been estimated based on technology, application, and regional segments of the battery energy storage systems market. Market size and forecast for each major segment has been provided in terms of global and regional/country-level markets.

Key takeaways of study

• The report provides an extensive analysis of the battery energy storage systems market trends and shares from 2017 to 2026 to identify market growth opportunities and market developments

• The report provides consumption and production of battery energy storage systems by technology, application, region, and country in order to help understand market growth opportunities and developments

• The report also provides key developments within various manufacturing companies operating in the global battery energy storage systems market

• The report identifies key factors in order to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the battery energy storage systems market at the global, regional, and country levels

• The report offers a comprehensive analysis with respect to investments, regulatory scenario, and price trend that would subsequently impact the market outlook and forecast of the global battery energy storage systems market between 2016 and 2026

• The report provides details of various stakeholders in the value chain of the market to help understand growth opportunities for them as well as their role in the market

• The report offers a detailed competition landscape for key players in the market to help understand the competition level and leading players in the global market

• Porters’ five forces analysis and SWOT analysis highlight the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and analyze their strengths and weaknesses to gain a leading position in the market.

The global battery energy storage systems market has been segmented as follows:

Battery Energy Storage Systems Market, by Technology

Lithium-ion Batteries [Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide, and Lithium Titanate]

Nickel Cadmium Batteries

Sodium Sulfur Batteries

Sodium-ion Batteries

Flow Batteries [Redox Flow Batteries, Iron Chromium Flow Batteries, Vanadium Redox Batteries, Hybrid Flow Batteries (Zinc Hybrid Cathode, Other Hybrid Batteries), and Others]

Others

Battery Energy Storage Systems Market, by Application

On-grid Connected Systems

Off-grid Connected Systems

Automotive

Others

Battery Energy Storage Systems Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Chile Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



The global Battery Energy Storage Systems market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale.

The report provides detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. The analysis includes a thorough breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders and the competitive landscape.

Reasons why you should buy this report

Understand the current and future of the Battery Energy Storage Systems Market in both developed and emerging markets.

The report assists in realigning the business strategies by highlighting the Battery Energy Storage Systems business priorities.

The report throws light on the segment expected to dominate the Battery Energy Storage Systems industry and market.

Forecasts the regions expected to witness the fastest growth.

The latest developments in the Battery Energy Storage Systems industry and details of the industry leaders along with their market share and strategies.

Saves time on the entry level analysis because the report contains very important info regarding growth, size, leading players and segments of the business.

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Market.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Battery Energy Storage Systems market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Battery Energy Storage Systems Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Battery Energy Storage Systems market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Battery Energy Storage Systems market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Battery Energy Storage Systems Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Battery Energy Storage Systems market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.