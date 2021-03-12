Beer in Azerbaijan Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Beer continued to see healthy growth in total volume terms in 2019, building on the strong performances seen in the previous two years. As Azerbaijan’s currency and economy stabilised consumer confidence returned which boosted sales of beer in the second half of the review period. Efforts by the government to increase the number of inbound arrivals paid dividends, with on-trade volume sales of beer seeing particularly strong growth. Events such as the hosting of the 2019 UEFA Europa League Final…

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/803395-beer-in-azerbaijan

Euromonitor International’s Beer in Azerbaijan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2015-2019), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2024 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Dark Beer, Lager, Non/Low Alcohol Beer, Stout.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-calcined-petroleum-coke-competition-insights-market-research-report-2019-2025-2021-02-25

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Beer market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Euromonitor International has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/global-endoscope-light-source-overview-size-share-and-trends-2021–2026-2021-03-02

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

HEADLINES

PRE-COVID-19 PERFORMANCE

Azerbaijan’s growing profile as a tourist destination drives on-trade sales in 2019

Younger consumers show growing interest in non-alcoholic beer

Independent small grocers lead distribution, but consumers continue to shift towards modern grocery retailers in 2019

2020 AND BEYOND

COVID-19 impact

Affected products within beer

Recovery and opportunities

CATEGORY BACKGROUND

Summary 1 Lager by Price Band 2019

CATEGORY DATA

Table 1 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2014-2019

Table 2 Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2014-2019

Table 3 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 4 Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 5 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Volume 2014-2019

Table 6 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: Value 2014-2019

Table 7 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Volume Growth 2014-2019

Table 8 Sales of Beer by Off-trade vs On-trade: % Value Growth 2014-2019

Table 9 GBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2019

Table 10 NBO Company Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2015-2019

Table 11 LBN Brand Shares of Beer: % Total Volume 2016-2019

Table 12 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Volume 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: Total Value 2019-2024

Table 14 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Volume Growth 2019-2024

Table 15 Forecast Sales of Beer by Category: % Total Value Growth 2019-2024

…continued

CONTACT DETAILS :

[email protected]

+44 203 500 2763

+1 62 825 80070

971 0503084105